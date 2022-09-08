ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Orchestra concert set Sept. 17 at Hopkinsville’s First Baptist Church

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TabPK_0hn4lTQs00

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra of Tennessee — comprised of professional musicians from Clarksville and Nashville — will give its first Kentucky performance with a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hopkinsville’s First Baptist Church. Dr. Greg Wolynec, who leads bands and orchestral studies at Austin Peay State University, directs the orchestra.

The performance will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known as CASA, and Grace and Mercy. The concert is free but donations will be accepted for the two nonprofit organizations.

CASA works with Christian County’s Family Court to assist children whose families are in crisis, including many who go into foster care. Christian County has about 150 such cases annually, according to a press release from concert organizer Carolyn Self.

“Court referrals to CASA allows an advocate to befriend the child and report to the Court the child’s needs and wishes until a safe permanent home is determined,” Self said in the release.

Grace and Mercy is a Christian residential ministry that provides transitional support for women coming from homelessness or incarceration.

The concert sponsors are Bill and Kaye Munday, First Baptist Church and Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home.

A reception prior to the concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the church narthex. Business or semiformal attire is suggested. Light refreshments will be served, and Hopkinsville Art Guild members will show artwork that may be purchased. The church is located at 1400 S. Main St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whvoradio.com

Services To Commemorate Events of 9-11-2001

Events in Hopkinsville and Cadiz will commemorate the attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. VFW Post 1913 in Hopkinsville will host a ceremony at 1:00 at the post home off Skyline Drive. Commander John Brame says everyone is invited to attend the brief service. Meanwhile, Woodmen of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend

Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Nashville, TN
14news.com

9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
MADISONVILLE, KY
dicksonpost.com

Dickson falls to Clarksville 46-20

Dickson lost to Clarksville 46-20 last week. The loss moves Dickson County to 0-4 on the season with a matchup against McGavock coming up next week. Clarksville got off to a quick start going up 12-0 in the first quarter. Dickson responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, but Clarksville would score two more touchdowns before the half.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief

FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
FRANKLIN, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest

A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
WBKO

Beech Bend Raceway hosts 2022 Holley LS Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Regardless of the off-and-on rain today, nothing was going to stop racing fans and car enthusiasts alike from attending the 2022 Holley LS Fest!. With several local businesses, food trucks, and LOTS of vehicles, there was something for everyone at today’s festivities. Blane Burnett,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident

Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
PEMBROKE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Baptist#Concert#Homelessness#First Baptist Church#Casa#Family Court#Christian
whopam.com

Woman injured in South Main Street accident

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck

A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Homeless
14news.com

Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
MADISONVILLE, KY
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered

UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy