Orchestra concert set Sept. 17 at Hopkinsville’s First Baptist Church

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra of Tennessee — comprised of professional musicians from Clarksville and Nashville — will give its first Kentucky performance with a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hopkinsville’s First Baptist Church. Dr. Greg Wolynec, who leads bands and orchestral studies at Austin Peay State University, directs the orchestra.

The performance will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known as CASA, and Grace and Mercy. The concert is free but donations will be accepted for the two nonprofit organizations.

CASA works with Christian County’s Family Court to assist children whose families are in crisis, including many who go into foster care. Christian County has about 150 such cases annually, according to a press release from concert organizer Carolyn Self.

“Court referrals to CASA allows an advocate to befriend the child and report to the Court the child’s needs and wishes until a safe permanent home is determined,” Self said in the release.

Grace and Mercy is a Christian residential ministry that provides transitional support for women coming from homelessness or incarceration.

The concert sponsors are Bill and Kaye Munday, First Baptist Church and Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home.

A reception prior to the concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the church narthex. Business or semiformal attire is suggested. Light refreshments will be served, and Hopkinsville Art Guild members will show artwork that may be purchased. The church is located at 1400 S. Main St.