This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO