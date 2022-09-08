Read full article on original website
Cliff Street Retreat developers seek abatement from IDA
ITHACA, N.Y. — Plans for a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Incodema facility on West Hill are seeking an assist from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA). The “Cliff Street Retreat” proposal is planned for 407 Cliff Street. Incodema vacated the facility for new digs off Slaterville Road...
Op-ed: Encouraging housing development by eliminating minimum parking requirements
This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.
From executive director to moviegoer: Brett Bossard moves on from Cinemapolis
ITHACA, N.Y.—For the past nine years, Brett Bossard has been at the Cinemapolis helm, and next Friday, he’ll be departing the theater to make his way up to Ithaca College as the new Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. Bossard has accomplished quite a bit during his...
Holmes proposes, details $207 million 2023 budget for Tompkins County
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting saw the annual budget presentation given by Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, kicking off the most [wonderful] time of the year: budget season. The season includes a series of meetings, discussions, negotiations and the like which will determine the county’s final...
Cornell, UAW continue to negotiate after contract vote fails
ITHACA, N.Y.—In a brief update to last week’s rally outside of Cornell University in support of United Auto Workers, The Ithaca Voice has confirmed that UAW members voted resoundingly on Friday to reject the latest contract offer from the school. UAW Local 2300 President LeVon Brewer announced the...
On Labor Day, Ithaca Starbucks Union workers parade across city
ITHACA, N.Y.—Almost 70 people gathered in Ithaca’s Collegetown on a rainy Labor Day — the federal holiday started to recognize the impacts of America’s labor movement — rallying in perhaps what has been the strongest public demonstration supporting unionized Starbucks workers in the City of Ithaca.
Village of Dryden races to finish application for $4.5 million state revitalization grant
DRYDEN, N.Y.—For small towns in the U.S., especially in rural areas, the decline of the Main Street is a decades-old tale. Businesses closing their doors, buildings in need of repair, the charm and community feel that older residents remember from their younger days — it’s just not the same.
Common Council passes resolution supporting continuing TCAT negotiations
ITHACA, N.Y.—During its monthly meeting this week, the City of Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to pass the resolution supporting renewal of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) transportation agreement, likely the most significant development in the lengthy meeting for September. The vote does not approve the agreement itself, just a resolution to continue with negotiations.
Health department notifies public of increased Legionella bacteria
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is notifying the community that a cooling tower located in the Tompkins County Mental Health Department at 201 East Green Street has shown elevated levels of a bacteria called Legionella. The cool tower is part of a recirculated water system in...
Ellis Hollow Fair returns for 69th year
This is a community announcement from the Ellis Hollow Fair. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The 69th annual Ellis Hollow Fair returns Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Ellis Hollow...
Green Street Garage officially reopens after years of rehabilitation
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage officially reopened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring city officials. The reopening means 268 parking spaces will be online immediately, while another several dozen will be available at some point in the future, making 334 in total. The ribbon cutting...
Two charged after dispute with bus driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Police have announced charges against two Ithacans after a dispute with a TCAT bus driver that took place Wednesday night. Ithaca Police Sgt. Thomas Condzella said around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street when a bus driver reported that he had asked two passengers, who were described as “belligerent and intoxicated,” to leave the bus because of a disruption.
Weather: Early week rain, gorgeous in the back half
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’ll be a rainy start to the week, but don’t put the sun hats and hiking boots away. The second half of the week looks to be quite pleasant, with seasonable warmth and sunny skies. Fall may be coming, but let’s enjoy the last throes of summer while they’re in town.
Ithaca officials begin community input process on newest Downtown Revitalization attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca has become a mainstay on the silver medal podium of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, coming up close-but-empty several times during the annual statewide competition in which municipalities vie for $10 million to invigorate its economic cores. Since the competition was started by then–Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ithaca has...
Gillibrand visit to Ithaca marks optimism for new federal farming funding
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sen. Kristen Gillibrand made a brief visit to Cornell University Monday afternoon, celebrating the passage of the Democrat-supported Inflation Reduction Act through Congress and the resulting agriculture funding that should help New York farmers. According to an announcement of the visit, the bill will bring $3.1 billion to...
Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
Weather: A good rain to start the week, turning sunnier for second half
ITHACA, N.Y. — A welcome rain will lead off this week’s weather, part of a cold front sweeping across Upstate New York, and likely to stall just far enough away to keep the cloudy skies brief. Warm, tranquil conditions are expected for the second half of the week as we start our trip through meteorological fall.
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County names new Executive Director
This is a Community Announcement from the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer,...
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
Police investigating single car crash that killed Ithaca College sophomore
ITHACA, N.Y.—State police are investigating a single car crash that took the life of an Ithaca College sophomore over the weekend. Police were called to a report of a crash around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning in a “wooded area off Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.” Upon arrival, police found that “sometime in the morning hours of Sept. 10,” a car driven by Shea Colbert, 20, of Bridgewater, NJ had crashed in that location.
