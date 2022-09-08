ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Cliff Street Retreat developers seek abatement from IDA

ITHACA, N.Y. — Plans for a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Incodema facility on West Hill are seeking an assist from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA). The “Cliff Street Retreat” proposal is planned for 407 Cliff Street. Incodema vacated the facility for new digs off Slaterville Road...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Op-ed: Encouraging housing development by eliminating minimum parking requirements

This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Business
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Common Council passes resolution supporting continuing TCAT negotiations

ITHACA, N.Y.—During its monthly meeting this week, the City of Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to pass the resolution supporting renewal of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) transportation agreement, likely the most significant development in the lengthy meeting for September. The vote does not approve the agreement itself, just a resolution to continue with negotiations.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Techcrunch#Ipo Lrb Initial Public
The Ithaca Voice

Ellis Hollow Fair returns for 69th year

This is a community announcement from the Ellis Hollow Fair. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The 69th annual Ellis Hollow Fair returns Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Ellis Hollow...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Two charged after dispute with bus driver

ITHACA, N.Y.—Police have announced charges against two Ithacans after a dispute with a TCAT bus driver that took place Wednesday night. Ithaca Police Sgt. Thomas Condzella said around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street when a bus driver reported that he had asked two passengers, who were described as “belligerent and intoxicated,” to leave the bus because of a disruption.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Ithaca Voice

Green Street Garage to reopen Sept. 6

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Green Street Garage is reopening on Sept. 6 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of Ithaca and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that “As we continue to see the public returning to downtown restaurants, movies and Cinemapolis, and shopping, we are so excited to celebrate the opening of the Green Street Garage where there are 268 parking spaces available for the public.”
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Police investigating single car crash that killed Ithaca College sophomore

ITHACA, N.Y.—State police are investigating a single car crash that took the life of an Ithaca College sophomore over the weekend. Police were called to a report of a crash around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning in a “wooded area off Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.” Upon arrival, police found that “sometime in the morning hours of Sept. 10,” a car driven by Shea Colbert, 20, of Bridgewater, NJ had crashed in that location.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy