Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients
Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Here Comes The Donug, Your Next Glorious Hangover Cure
These days, it seems like we can never have enough food items to enjoy. This constant need for more and more of everything has led to the emergence of food hybrids and cross-overs. The first food hybrids came in the form of cronuts and cruffins. The popular cronut is a cross between a croissant and a donut, invented by pastry chef Dominique Ansel in his NYC-based bakery (via Definitions). The pastry is fried in oil and filled with cream. It was even proclaimed one of the best inventions of 2013, and unsurprisingly, the cronut became imitated and recreated across the globe (per Time).
Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."
The Time Bryan Voltaggio Ruined Thanksgiving
Food plays a significant role in any holiday, though probably none more so than Thanksgiving. Sure, the true meaning of the November celebration is to give thanks for all that you have, but where do people gather to honor and express that gratitude? Around the dinner table, where a massive feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie await them. As chef Bryan Voltaggio explained to The Oregonian in 2015, "Thanksgiving is the ultimate food holiday. For anyone who loves food, it's special. Getting the chance to make people a delicious meal is one of the things I'm thankful for."
Traditional Gluhwein Recipe
If you're looking for a cocktail that's warm, flavorful, and delicious, look no further than this delightful and traditional Gluhwein recipe. According to Culture Trip, Germany first made this beverage popular, and people love to enjoy it around the holidays. The name literally translates to "glow wine," as the German people used to heat it up with hot red irons. Today, there is a much easier method that you can find detailed in the instructions, and the wine tastes is just as good, even without a hot iron.
Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavors You'll Never Drink Again
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Mountain Dew may not be everyone's cup of tea, there's no denying that it has a solid cult following. Seriously, how many other sodas have been turned into a Doritos flavor?! The sugary soda's original flavor has been powering video game enthusiasts and late-night studying binges for decades now, and it shows few signs of falling out of fashion.
Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack
Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
Sauteed Swiss Chard Recipe
Are you in need of some nutrients in your diet? Look no further than this healthy vegetable side dish. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this quick recipe for sauteed Swiss chard, a vegetable that Hahn loves because it "is loaded with Vitamin A and makes your skin glow!" "My...
Smooth And Creamy Banana Smoothie Recipe
What's that you say, you've only got five minutes to get out the door before you'll be late for your day, so it looks like you'll have to skip breakfast? But breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Not only should you eat something, but you should eat something healthy and filling that will give you the energy you need to power through the morning. And with this banana smoothie recipe from Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, five minutes is all you need to whip up a perfect on-the-go morning meal.
Sarah Minnick Brings Artistry And Unusual Ingredients To Chef's Table: Pizza - Exclusive Interview
Netflix's long-running "Chef's Table" series recently premiered with a new season, this one entirely focused on pizza. If you've yet to watch this docuseries, it essentially looks at a selection of chefs from around the world and their differing approaches to various foods. This season, viewers watch chefs from Italy, Japan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and beyond as they put their own spins on the international favorite: pizza.
Here's What Happened To The Breakfast Place After Restaurant: Impossible
As the first meal of the day, it's perfectly acceptable for breakfast to burst into the morning light with an action-packed line-up. If you want cereal, make sure there's milk pouring over the sides of the bowl. If you'd rather have pancakes, pile them up to the ceiling with fountains of syrup and entire pigs chopped into bacon. Don't hold back on starting your day with happiness.
Reddit Is Roasting Costco's Latest Nitro Cold Brew
There are 116.6 million cardholders spanning 837 store locations globally, per Costco's website, making the Warehouse grocer one of the world's leading supermarkets. The massive retailer is celebrated for its wide range of affordable products. Whether it's bulk toiletries or Kirkland liquor, Costco has you covered. In addition to the products they offer on their shelves, Costco's food court is one of its main attractions serving hot dogs, pizza, churros, and more (per Fast Food Menu Prices).
The Aldi Scotch That's Giving America Serious FOMO
Sometimes discount grocery chain Aldi gets a bad rap. Some critics of Aldi cite the lack of name brand items for more generic items and the chain's refusal to honor manufacturers' coupons as reasons to avoid the chain altogether (via MarketWatch). This is simply their opinion, however, and there are plenty of people who love the grocery store just as there are those who dislike it. Proponents of Aldi note that the chain's avoidance of most major brand names helps to keep the prices famously low — after all, many people don't mind paying a couple of bucks less for a box of cereal that's just like Cheerios in everything but the name.
Classic Vanilla Pizzelle Recipe
Ah, the pizzelle — that sweet, airy Italian cookie with its lovely vanilla flavor with a light lemon essence. Not to mention that perfect balance of sweetness! Pizzelles pair beautifully with ice cream, with coffee, with white wine, with fruit, and so much more. If only this fine, tasty treat weren't such a rare luxury, right? If only you could make a pizzelle at home!
Spicy Italian Wedding Soup Recipe
Italian wedding soup is the perfect recipe to warm your soul on a cold fall or winter day. The classic Italian soup has been around for ages, and though the name suggests otherwise, it's not necessarily meant to serve at weddings (though, you could serve it at one!). Instead, you could look at the blend of vegetables, meat, and orzo as a sort of "marriage," or at the very least a pretty flavorful union. Whether you want a bowl as a main course or a cup as a side, this dish is plenty filling.
Burger King's Massive Refresh Includes Major Menu Changes
Burger King may not be at the top of the fast food chain, but it has managed to hold a respectable position when comparing chain dominance. In 2019, it had established itself as one of the two biggest burger chains, second only to McDonald's, according to Technomic findings covered by Restaurant Business Online. However, the chain later slipped to third place, as Forbes reported in 2021. In a Mashed survey where people voted on the best burger, the King came in third place with 23% of votes, behind its biggest competitor, McDonald's, and Wendy's. A different Mashed poll found that the restaurant ranked in fourth place in a french fry-off.
Creamy Nacho Cheese Sauce Recipe
There's a time and place for nachos, but have you ever noticed that the place never seems to be at home? You might enjoy nachos as an appetizer at a restaurant, indulge in some at a movie theater, or grab some as a special treat at a carnival or fair. Nachos are pretty inundated in our lives (something that we are deeply grateful for), but many people become discouraged at the thought of making nacho cheese sauce at home. It can be pretty difficult to get that cheesy, savory flavor just right, and more often than not, inspired home chefs end up with a clumpy, overly-gooey, or possibly even burnt mess.
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
Simple Roasted Beets Recipe
If you picked up your very first bunch of beets at the store and aren't quite sure what to do with them yet, look no further than this super simple technique. Wrapping beets in foil, then roasting them until tender, is probably the easiest and most versatile way to cook this earthy veg. Cooking beets (or beetroots, whatever you want to call them) in this manner traps their moisture in the foil, steaming them from the inside out. This prevents them from drying out and results in silky-textured, juicy beets. Recipe developer Alexandra Shytsman has crafted this simple roasted beets recipe, and it's sure to make the red vegetable a staple in your diet.
This Is The Best Hotel Breakfast In The US, According To Tripadvisor
There's something truly special about hotels — if it were socially acceptable, some people might choose to live in them. Maybe it's that nostalgic feeling of family vacations, of walking down those long carpeted corridors towards your room, soaking wet and freezing from swimming in the hotel's pool? Maybe it's the luxury of having your bed freshly made every time you come back? Or perhaps it's the amenities that the hotel provides to its guests, including the beloved breakfast buffets.
