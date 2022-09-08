The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO