ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Buddy Walk event raises awareness about down syndrome

CINCINNATI — The Buddy Walk is being held this weekend and thousands are expected to come out and support those with down syndrome. The walk steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Listen for the drumline from St. Xavier as you enter Sawyer Point. The event celebrates the lives of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Renovated Pickleball and Tennis Center opens in Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — The newly renovated pickleball and tennis courts at Cincinnati Parks' Sawyer Point open with a slam and are now open to the public. Mayor Aftab Pureval, along with City Council Members Jeff Cramerding and Liz Keating, Jim Goetz, President of the Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners, Jason Barron, Parks Director, Gary Lessis, President of Pickleball at Sawyer Point, and the Cincinnati Parks Foundation were at the courts for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati receives $127 million for Western Hills Viaduct replacement project

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has been awarded a $127 million federal INFRA grant for the Western Hills Viaduct replacement project on Friday. "This project is going to change the face of our city for a generation. Reconnecting our neighborhoods to the jobs and everyday destinations they depend on is essential to our growth as a city that works for everyone," Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Death of sister pushes man to motivational speaking, acting, teaching, writing his first book

Sometimes a decades old black and white photo is enough to spur memories that can alter a life . Ronnie Gladden has such a photo – grainy and tiny – the only one remaining of his half-sister Sharon, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 1992, when she was just 22 years old. Gladden and Sharon shared the same father, also named Ronnie, and saw one another mostly when he and his brother and dad drove to Dayton to visit.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Food#Food Security#Vouchers#Charity#Uc Health#Bengals#Cincinnatian#Uc Medical Center#The Anthem Foundation
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ArtsWave presents first visual piece in Flow series for BLINK

CINCINNATI — Ahead of the2022 BLINK festival, BLINK's partner, ArtsWave presented the first visual for the Flow Series. This series so far has consisted of quarterly performances by renowned Black artists and ensembles from around the country whose work is unique and exciting. The series is designed to attract...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

University of Cincinnati Stair Run to pay tribute to 9/11 victims

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati marked the anniversary of the terror attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 9, with the seventh-annual 9/11 Stair Run at Nippert Stadium. Organized in 2015 by UC’s Office of Veterans Programs & Services, the Stair Run encourages participants to...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
thexunewswire.com

7901 S. State Route 48

Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Vine St. OTR

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Vine St. OTR neighborhood so unique. As Cincinnati's central thoroughfare, Vine Street serves as the dividing line for the "east" and "west" sides of the city. With a rich history, it's now home to some of the city's most sought-after restaurants, shops and condos.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy