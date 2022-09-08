Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Buddy Walk event raises awareness about down syndrome
CINCINNATI — The Buddy Walk is being held this weekend and thousands are expected to come out and support those with down syndrome. The walk steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Listen for the drumline from St. Xavier as you enter Sawyer Point. The event celebrates the lives of...
wvxu.org
A grant is helping Water Works replace lead service lines to homes with pregnant people and young kids
Homeowners Liz and Roman Lewis knew when they bought their 142-year-old home in Spring Grove Village in June that it had lead water service lines. The information turned up during the inspection process. Greater Cincinnati Water Works is replacing lead lines across its service area. While it used to cover...
WLWT 5
Renovated Pickleball and Tennis Center opens in Sawyer Point
CINCINNATI — The newly renovated pickleball and tennis courts at Cincinnati Parks' Sawyer Point open with a slam and are now open to the public. Mayor Aftab Pureval, along with City Council Members Jeff Cramerding and Liz Keating, Jim Goetz, President of the Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners, Jason Barron, Parks Director, Gary Lessis, President of Pickleball at Sawyer Point, and the Cincinnati Parks Foundation were at the courts for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati receives $127 million for Western Hills Viaduct replacement project
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has been awarded a $127 million federal INFRA grant for the Western Hills Viaduct replacement project on Friday. "This project is going to change the face of our city for a generation. Reconnecting our neighborhoods to the jobs and everyday destinations they depend on is essential to our growth as a city that works for everyone," Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement.
dayton.com
Death of sister pushes man to motivational speaking, acting, teaching, writing his first book
Sometimes a decades old black and white photo is enough to spur memories that can alter a life . Ronnie Gladden has such a photo – grainy and tiny – the only one remaining of his half-sister Sharon, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 1992, when she was just 22 years old. Gladden and Sharon shared the same father, also named Ronnie, and saw one another mostly when he and his brother and dad drove to Dayton to visit.
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club hosting 61st Flying Circus this weekend
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club is hosting the 61st Flying Circus at the Butler County Regional Airport this weekend. The GCRCC is a group of model airplane enthusiasts who put on a radio control model air show every summer. This year, over 200 model aircrafts...
WLWT 5
'Birds & Brews': Local domestic duck rescue bringing ducks to Cincinnati breweries every weekend
CINCINNATI — Duck... duck... duck... goose!. A local domestic duck rescue will be bringing their ducks to local Cincinnati breweries every weekend through October. The Longbottom Bird Ranch kicked off the 'Birds & Brewery' event last Saturday. The ranch, founded on the Westside of Cincinnati in 2019 by local...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
WLWT 5
ArtsWave presents first visual piece in Flow series for BLINK
CINCINNATI — Ahead of the2022 BLINK festival, BLINK's partner, ArtsWave presented the first visual for the Flow Series. This series so far has consisted of quarterly performances by renowned Black artists and ensembles from around the country whose work is unique and exciting. The series is designed to attract...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati Stair Run to pay tribute to 9/11 victims
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati marked the anniversary of the terror attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 9, with the seventh-annual 9/11 Stair Run at Nippert Stadium. Organized in 2015 by UC’s Office of Veterans Programs & Services, the Stair Run encourages participants to...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
thexunewswire.com
7901 S. State Route 48
Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
Cincinnati Museum Center to have free admission Sept. 17
The event is to celebrate the Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day, which is a yearly celebration of all museums and curiosity.
2 Cincinnati eateries among Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022
The list was created by contributors who "crisscrossed the country in search of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022," as well as Bon Appetit staff.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's new city manager is 'team no sleep.' Here's her plan for the next few months
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long is one week into the job as the city's top administrative official. She talked with WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello about her top priorities and how she plans to lead. You've said your top priority coming in is making local government more accessible to...
WLWT 5
21 years later a nation remembers 9/11 while a local high school honors those who have served
KINGS MILLS, Ohio — Today we remember those who lost their lives during 9/11. The nation marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that awful day. Locally one high school honored this day and those who serve with a special military night.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Vine St. OTR
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Vine St. OTR neighborhood so unique. As Cincinnati's central thoroughfare, Vine Street serves as the dividing line for the "east" and "west" sides of the city. With a rich history, it's now home to some of the city's most sought-after restaurants, shops and condos.
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Kings Island is celebrating Pride night Friday. Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race will headline the night with local co-hosts. The cast will take the stage at Festhaus at 8 p.m....
