CLE native, ‘Fuller House’ producer dies unexpectedly: reports

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

(WJW) – A Cleveland-born and raised comedian whose popularity was rising has unexpectedly died.

FOX News reports David Arnold passed away at age 54.

Arnold was in the midst of a comedy tour. He filmed his latest Netflix special, “ It ain’t for the weak ,” at the Hanna-theater at Playhouse Square .

Arnold was also a writer and producer for “ Fuller House ” on Netflix, and “ Bigger ” on BET .

His family told the Los Angeles Times he passed away peacefully at home and that doctors have ruled the cause of death as natural causes.

Arnold was 54 years old.

