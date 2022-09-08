Man wanted for breaking in to escape room facility in Spotsylvania
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man they way broke into an escape room at Spotsylvania Towne Center.
According to police, the burglary happened at Rush Hour Live Escape Games on Towne Center Boulevard just before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 540-582-5822.
