TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
WARRANT: Suspect who crashed into Abilene home during chase previously set duplex on fire, tried to get insurance money
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who crashed into a south Abilene home while fleeing from police is also accused of setting fire to a duplex and trying to collect insurance money. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, is the wanted arsonist who crashed into a home on S 7th and Hawthorne Street while fleeing from deputies who […]
Abilene Fire Department asking residents to be mindful of bees in the area
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is asking residents to be mindful of bees in certain parts of the city. According to a press release, crews responded to a call for a bee sting, but upon arrival found an individual who had been stung multiple times. Another individual who had attempted to help the person out was also stung.
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
Wanted arsonist who crashed into Abilene house, caused fire identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wanted arsonist who crashed into a south Abilene home and caused a fire while fleeing from law enforcement has been identified. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, who is wanted for a First Degree Felony Arson case in Abilene, is accused of crashing into a home on South 7th Street and Hawthorne Street […]
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
UPDATE: DPS identifies motorcyclist who died after crash while fleeing from troopers
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (4:45 p.m. Sept. 6): The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man who died Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle while fleeing a traffic stop. DPS said the man who died was Robert James Samuel, 38, of Abilene. ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcycle...
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Big Country firefighters climbing flights of stairs in remembrance of 911 first responders
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Firefighters with the Breckenridge Fire Department are paying tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. The Breckenridge Fire Department posted a photo of their members who are climbing ten flights of stairs at the First National Bank Albany/Breckenridge eleven times in remembrance of the 911 first responders.
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
‘They’re trying to revitalize it and I love it’: Abilene City Council approves design, wider walkways in $9.3 mil. Downtown Abilene project
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted Thursday in approval of design and engineering fees for the proposed remodel of Cypress Street, in Downtown Abilene. They awarded contractor Jacob & Martin with that project in a separate vote, after hearing a presentation from CFO Will Duggar. “We talked about creating a gateway signage just, […]
Hidden Gems: New Abilene proprietor tells truths of turning quarantine hobby into profitable business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city’s newest store, offering hand-poured candles, Abilene Candle Company, just celebrated its first birthday. After one full year of operation, the store owner looked back on her business’s conception as a lockdown hobby during COVID-19, through many accomplishments as a business, and said she’s eager for more. Owner and operator of […]
Local man recovers from head gunshot wound, arrested on aggravated assault related charges
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant that was issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. According to a press release, Joshua Coronado, 26, was located at a residence near County Road 216 in...
Coleman LIvestock Auction Market Report for September 7, 2022
250-400 LBS 220-230 400-600 LBS 187-227.50.
Abilene Christian University professor to present live bassoon performance
ABILENE, Texas — While it might not be the most well known instrument, the bassoon is celebrated by musicians for its impressive lower tone range. Beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Abilene Christian University instructor of double reeds Dr. Janelle Ott will be showcasing her bassoon skills during a live musical performance at Eldon Black Recital Hall.
