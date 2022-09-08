ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KLST/KSAN

TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Fire Department asking residents to be mindful of bees in the area

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is asking residents to be mindful of bees in certain parts of the city. According to a press release, crews responded to a call for a bee sting, but upon arrival found an individual who had been stung multiple times. Another individual who had attempted to help the person out was also stung.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktxs.com

Big Country firefighters climbing flights of stairs in remembrance of 911 first responders

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Firefighters with the Breckenridge Fire Department are paying tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. The Breckenridge Fire Department posted a photo of their members who are climbing ten flights of stairs at the First National Bank Albany/Breckenridge eleven times in remembrance of the 911 first responders.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
FOX West Texas

Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘They’re trying to revitalize it and I love it’: Abilene City Council approves design, wider walkways in $9.3 mil. Downtown Abilene project

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted Thursday in approval of design and engineering fees for the proposed remodel of Cypress Street, in Downtown Abilene. They awarded contractor Jacob & Martin with that project in a separate vote, after hearing a presentation from CFO Will Duggar. “We talked about creating a gateway signage just, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hidden Gems: New Abilene proprietor tells truths of turning quarantine hobby into profitable business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city’s newest store, offering hand-poured candles, Abilene Candle Company, just celebrated its first birthday. After one full year of operation, the store owner looked back on her business’s conception as a lockdown hobby during COVID-19, through many accomplishments as a business, and said she’s eager for more. Owner and operator of […]
ABILENE, TX

