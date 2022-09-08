ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

3,472 Fentanyl Pills, 7 Lbs.Of Marijuana Seized From Manheim Twp. Man: DA

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Chauncey Martin-Perry and the drugs, guns and cash seized. Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office (right overlay); Facebook/Damian Santiago (left overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A tip lead police to two storage units and a home of an alleged central Pennsylvania drug dealer with large stockpiles of drugs, guns and cash, authorities say.

Chauncey Martin-Perry, 36, of the 2200 block of Coventry Road, Manheim Township, was arrested on September 1 after the Drug Task Force seized the items from the storage units and his home, the Lancaster County district attorney's office stated in a release on Wednesday, September 8.

3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and approximately $55,000 were confiscated, according to the release.

He's been charged with two felonies for Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver and a misdemeanor for Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, court records show.

He's been held in the Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $100,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing was before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to his court docket.

His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

