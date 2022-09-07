ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending the lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
K945

Does Your Dog Cry Happy Tears?

Happy dogs are easy to spot. Their tails wag excitedly back and forth, they cover us in sloppy, wet kisses and, sometimes, their whole body shakes with enthusiasm as they roll over on their backs, eager for more attention. However, according to a new study, your dog might also be...
PETS
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy