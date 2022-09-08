Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your YouTube Search History
YouTube is a great resource for entertainment, news, and education. But if you're not careful, it can also be a source of embarrassment. That's because YouTube keeps track of everything you search for on the site. So, if you've ever searched for something embarrassing or controversial, there's a good chance it's still stored in your YouTube search history.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Bluetooth Audio Not Working on Windows 11
Bluetooth audio devices have been a great alternative to their wired counterparts for quite some time now. Wireless audio accessories embedded with Bluetooth are now more affordable than ever. But some Windows 11 users frequently face audio not working while using their Bluetooth devices. If you share the problem, then...
makeuseof.com
How to Change File Explorer’s Default Folder in Windows 11
File Explorer is an important Windows app for folder navigation and file management. Explorer is set to open at Quick access by default where you can access frequent folders. You can only select one alternative This PC option on the Open File Explorer to drop-down menu. Some users would probably...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Share Your Google Docs
With Google Docs, sharing and collaborating on documents is a cinch. But if you’re working with a variety of them, you’ll want a number of ways to share your links and adjust permissions. It’s easy to switch off these settings so that anyone with the link can quickly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Allow Chrome to Access the Network in Your Firewall or Antivirus Settings" Error on Windows
Have you encountered the "Allow Chrome to access the network in your firewall or antivirus settings" error when loading a webpage on Chrome? It indicates that your firewall or antivirus is blocking Chrome from establishing a connection. But why?. As the error suggests, it's possible that your antivirus or firewall...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Encryption Level for File Sharing Connections on Windows
The Windows file sharing feature allows you to share files and printers across a local network. Windows uses 128-bit encryption for local sharing, but you can change the encryption level if you need to. Here's how to change the encryption level for file-sharing connections in Windows 10 or 11. Why...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Text From a PDF
PDF files are a great tool in any workspace. Unlike the Doc file, you can’t make any changes to them after you save them as a PDF. Or, you can allow only certain changes, like date, name, and signature. This ensures that the recipient of a contract doesn’t sign anything that you didn’t agree to beforehand.
makeuseof.com
What Is Auto Shazam and How Does It Work?
Imagine this: you're listening to music on the radio or in a store without paying it any mind until you realize the song playing is quite cool. You whip out your phone to try to Shazam it, but it's too late—you caught it just before it ended. Sound familiar?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Hardware Acceleration in Firefox
Whether you want to enable or disable your hardware acceleration settings in Firefox, you aren’t forced to keep your default settings. You can simply change your hardware acceleration settings in Firefox. Hardware acceleration allows your browser to use the graphics processor in your computer instead of using your main...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Read or Write Access for Your Removable Storage Devices on Windows
You've got multiple removable storage devices that contain sensitive files, but now you want to prevent others from making changes to those files. However, you don’t know where to start. Fortunately, there are ways to stop people from spying on your removable storage devices. We’ll show you the various...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Speed Dial Size on Vivaldi's Start Page
If you use Vivaldi often, you probably begin all your browsing from the Start Page. It usually contains speed dials; thumbnails of sites you've visited and recommendations similar to them. Depending on the number and size of these thumbnails, your Vivaldi Start Page can easily be cluttered, especially if you're...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Sidebar to the Desktop in Windows 10 & 11
Windows Vista and 7 incorporated sidebars for its gadgets along the right side of the desktop area. However, Microsoft has scrapped sidebars in Windows since then. Sure, the big M might have partly re-established limited gadgetry with a widget panel, but that’s not a sidebar. A sidebar can be...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Notifications When New Startup Apps Are Added to Windows 11
You probably have a few apps that open by themselves when you boot up your Windows 11 machine. These are called "startup apps" and they can minimize the time it takes for you to get set up for the day. However, sometimes programs like to add themselves to the startup...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Disable the Password Option When Resuming Windows From Sleep
You leave your Windows PC for a few minutes, and then it suddenly goes into sleep mode. Now you have to enter your password to unlock the device, which can be quite frustrating—especially if you often leave your PC unattended. Would you like to wake your device without entering...
makeuseof.com
7 Things to Try if the Xbox Insider Hub Is Not Working on Windows 11
The Xbox Insider Hub is an application available for Windows that allows you to participate in the Xbox Insider Program and give your feedback on the latest Xbox updates. It gives you the chance to preview new Xbox games and apps before anyone else. However, sometimes you may find the...
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best NFT Creation Applications on Windows
The cryptocurrency market has exploded in popularity in recent years. Consequently, the rise of crypto has left room for innovation in that space. This has given room for new tokens and other assets that can be sustained on the blockchain. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are especially popular. These tokens represent important...
makeuseof.com
How to Mute or Disable Your Microphone on Windows 11
A microphone is an essential peripheral device that you may use to attend a Zoom call, lay down some tunes, or do all sorts of other tasks. However, your PC’s microphone can also be a privacy concern. Hence, it's a good idea to turn it off when not in use.
makeuseof.com
How to Draw on Your PC Screen With Your Android Phone
Whether you're studying from a PDF on your desktop, sharing your screen in an online meeting, or just sketching some ideas in Photoshop, there are times when you wish you could draw on your screen and share with others. Using a graphic tablet would be an easy solution, but no...
makeuseof.com
Why Does the iPhone 14 Still Have the Notch?
As many fans came to fear, the iPhone 14 retains the notch at the top of the display, just like the iPhone 13, leaving the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as the only models to get a visual refresh on the front. But why is that? Up until this...
makeuseof.com
Why Does Windows Update Itself So Much?
Windows Update is a big part of the Windows experience. But they can be annoying for a variety of reasons the biggest of which is probably their frequency. Although updating Windows is a good practice, the frequency of these updates can sometimes be overbearing. They can also often disturb your workflow by needing a restart.
Comments / 0