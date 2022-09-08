ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Excited’ About New Music, Keith Urban Tour

Tyler Hubbard's solo career is well underway with the release of his debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," and other tracks including "35's" and "Way Home." The former Florida Georgia Line duo member also shared that his debut solo album will drop in early 2023, but first, he has treated fans to a six-track EP titled Dancin' in the Country, which dropped on Aug. 19.
MUSIC
Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]

Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
PETS
LeAnn Rimes on Turning 40: ‘Wouldn’t Be 22 Again If You Paid Me!’

LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend, and in marking the special occasion, she offered her thoughts about what that day means to her. In a chat with People, the country-artist-turned-reality-star and wife of Eddy Cibrian shared her excitement about leaving her 30s — and her 20s — behind and entering into a new phase of life.
MUSIC
Luke Combs Plays a Show Despite Vocal Issue, Refunds the Whole Crowd: ‘I’m So Sorry’

Opening weekend didn't quite go as planned for Luke Combs' Middle of Somewhere Tour, but he powered through a show despite vocal issues, and refunded the entire crowd to boot. The show in question took place Saturday night (Sept. 3), and was the second of two-back-to-back dates in Bangor, Maine, that served as opening nights for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Leading up to showtime, Combs noticed he was struggling to sing — but rather than canceling his performance, he played a shortened set and refunded fans' ticket money.
BANGOR, ME
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
MUSIC
Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]

In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
MUSIC
