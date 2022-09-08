Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
NFL・
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Excited’ About New Music, Keith Urban Tour
Tyler Hubbard's solo career is well underway with the release of his debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," and other tracks including "35's" and "Way Home." The former Florida Georgia Line duo member also shared that his debut solo album will drop in early 2023, but first, he has treated fans to a six-track EP titled Dancin' in the Country, which dropped on Aug. 19.
RELATED PEOPLE
Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]
Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
PETS・
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Amy Grant Breaks Silence on Her Recovery One Month After Bicycle Accident
One month after her bicycle accident, Amy Grant is updating her fans on her recovery process. The singer posted on social media on Saturday, Aug. 27, marking the first time she has personally acknowledged what happened. Although she is doing better, she will continue to give herself the rest she needs.
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival
Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details. The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars. Bryan will...
Maddie & Tae Are Kicking Out Their Exes in ‘Spring Cleaning’ [Listen]
Maddie & Tae are looking to rid themselves of ex lovers in their new song "Spring Cleaning." The track is from their upcoming album Through the Madness Vol. 2, which is set to arrive in full on September 23. The breakup song is the perfect anthem for those who are...
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
LeAnn Rimes on Turning 40: ‘Wouldn’t Be 22 Again If You Paid Me!’
LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend, and in marking the special occasion, she offered her thoughts about what that day means to her. In a chat with People, the country-artist-turned-reality-star and wife of Eddy Cibrian shared her excitement about leaving her 30s — and her 20s — behind and entering into a new phase of life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luke Combs Plays a Show Despite Vocal Issue, Refunds the Whole Crowd: ‘I’m So Sorry’
Opening weekend didn't quite go as planned for Luke Combs' Middle of Somewhere Tour, but he powered through a show despite vocal issues, and refunded the entire crowd to boot. The show in question took place Saturday night (Sept. 3), and was the second of two-back-to-back dates in Bangor, Maine, that served as opening nights for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Leading up to showtime, Combs noticed he was struggling to sing — but rather than canceling his performance, he played a shortened set and refunded fans' ticket money.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]
In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Will Ingrid Andress Head Up the Most Popular Country Music Videos?
Ingrid Andress has just released a new video for her new song, "Feel Like This." Will she lead the most popular videos of the week in country music? We're about to find out. Andress is squaring off against new clips from Miranda Easten, Kat & Alex and Bailey Zimmerman this week. Which artist has your support?
Luke Combs Gives Two Young Fans $140 Out of His Wallet to Pay Back Their Ticket Money [Watch]
Luke Combs is known for giving back to his devoted fanbase, but this time, he did it in cash. The singer reached into his wallet during a Friday night (Sept. 2) show in Bangor, Maine, when he learned that two young fans had worked hard and saved up to buy tickets to his show with their own money.
Michael Ray Announces ‘Bootlegger Sessions’ Project With ‘Time Marches On’ Cover [Listen]
Michael Ray is marrying his love for yesteryears’ country hits with his artistry for a new covers project aptly titled, the Bootlegger Sessions. The first preview of it is his take on Tracy Lawrence’s big 1996 hit, “Time Marches On.”. Recorded live, the fresh rendition features Ray’s...
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are Scaring Us in the Latest ‘Big Sky’ Trailer … [Watch]
A new, expanded trailer for ABC's Big Sky finds Reba McEntire alongside her on-screen husband (real-life boyfriend Rex Linn), and together they're framed as the most frightening kind of evil: The normal kind. To be fair, it's never been stated that either of them plays the villain on Big Sky:...
MLB・
Dolly Parton Leads a Star-Filled Cast for NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton will once again be setting her sights on festive magic this holiday season. The singer has been announced as the star of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, an upcoming NBC musical film that will feature an array of special guests. Willie Nelson and Jimmie Allen will also be...
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0