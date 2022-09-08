Read full article on original website
female firefighter
3d ago
YAY!! I LOVE when it gets dark earlier!! It allows your body to relax and that's great!! Also, for people like me who suffer with anxiety, your anxiety goes down when it's darker because your body relaxes. I absolutely hate when time changes and it's daylight until around 8p!!
ajdawn
3d ago
I'm ready for it!! I love when there's less daylight, I'm sick of all the direct heat.🥵
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings
When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
WSFA
Fall cold front arrives today
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The well-advertised fall cold front will finally pass through today, sending the mugginess and rain packing. After today things will feel and look much, much better. Until it clears everyone late this evening there will still be plenty of humidity. There is also a chance of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WTOK-TV
Weekend showers, but next week... NICE!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The upper-level low that led to a rainy Friday for our area will start moving away this weekend. Yet, it’ll remain close enough to spark scattered showers and storms both weekend days...but no day will be a wash-out. So, keep the umbrella close for your outdoor weekend plans with mid 80s for highs Saturday...and upper 80s on Sunday.
scenicstates.com
10 Water Parks in Alabama to Help You Cool Off
You don’t have to suffer from the intense summer heat, especially if you’re near any of these 10 water parks in Alabama. There are actually a lot more outdoor waterparks in the state, but these 10 will surely make a memorable day trip. 10 Local-Favorite Water Parks in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama player apologizes to fans
Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
WTOK-TV
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
WSFA
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
When does absentee voting begin in Alabama?
The midterm elections may be a few months away, but absentee voting in Alabama is just around the corner.
Saraland man raises awareness on maternal mortalities, Alabama 3rd most in country: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health has come out. In their newest report after examining data from 2020, Alabama ranks number three in the country for most maternal mortalities having 36.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. The Alabama Department of Public Health says more than 55 percent […]
WSFA
Weather Blog
First Alert: Cold front brings drier, less humid air to Alabama. A few showers and storms will accompany the cold front that will move trough the area Sunday night and into the day Monday. First Alert: Tracking scattered rain and storm chances this weekend. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:50...
WSFA
Guardian Championship set to start Friday in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the world’s best female professional golfers will take a swing at winning The Guardian Championship this upcoming weekend. The 2022′s championship will feature 120 golfers from nearly 30 countries on the LPGA’s Epson Tour. They’ll take on the 54-hole tournament on...
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Sarkisian Says Missed Call Was 'Definitely' Intentional Grounding
Refs overturn targeting call but no grounding call helps Alabama avoid safety.
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain expected Saturday morning
Rain chances are increasing as we move toward midnight. Expect shattered showers and a few heavy downpours as a very strong band of showers and thunderstorms moves southeast through Northwest Alabama overnight. Most locations will wake up to heavy rain Saturday morning, and the chance for scattered showers will continue...
WSFA
Lightning strikes Macon County water pumping station, EMA says
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A water pumping station in the Shorter area was struck by lightning Sunday, causing customers to be without water service, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Lee said impacted areas include Shady Grove Road, Highway 80 West and several connected roads...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
