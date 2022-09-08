Pittsfield teenager missing

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Trevin Foster, has been reported missing.

Police reported Foster, 16 missing on Wednesday, September 7. Trevin is described as a black male, about 5’10 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. If you have any information on Trevin’s location, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Missing Pittsfield teenager, Trevin Foster

