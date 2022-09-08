ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield teenager missing

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNyHb_0hn4iAng00

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Trevin Foster, has been reported missing.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Police reported Foster, 16 missing on Wednesday, September 7. Trevin is described as a black male, about 5’10 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. If you have any information on Trevin’s location, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkKKJ_0hn4iAng00
Missing Pittsfield teenager, Trevin Foster
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Through Their Eyes: Partners in Crime

Whether it's confronting violent subject, removing illegal weapons from the streets or taking down a pipeline to those guns, policing is tough work. But it's being accomplished thanks to a partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy