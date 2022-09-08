The Brevard College History Program and the Veterans Museum of the Carolinas are pleased to host BC alumna Tony McCourt Kiser for a discussion on her book, Loyal Forces: The American Animals of World War II, on October 20 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ingram Auditorium. Kiser, who works for the World War II Museum in New Orleans, was a history major at the College. “Toni had a passion for history that made her an excellent student,” says Dr. Margaret L. Brown, Coordinator of the History Program. “She wrote an outstanding senior project on the iconography of Catherine of Sienna.” Brown also recalls that she served as an organized and effective president of Pastimes, the History Club.

BREVARD, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO