Morgantown, WV

2 men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire in Morgantown after Backyard Brawl

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.

Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans were charged with malicious burning, according to a press release from the fire marshals office sent Thursday.

West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash

Gasoline was used as an accelerant for the fire, which was set in the middle of Cornell Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, according to the release.

Fisher and Binion posted $500 bond each, according to the release. Neither were listed in online West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation records as of Thursday.

Morgantown couch fires after WVU games led to the adoption of Sections 302.11 and 302.12 in the Morgantown City Code , banning residents from keeping upholstered furniture outdoors. Normally, they’re burnt when the Mountaineers win, but last week, WVU lost its matchup with Pitt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the fire to contact the Morgantown Fire Department at 304-284-7480.

