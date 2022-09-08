A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO