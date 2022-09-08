Read full article on original website
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig
A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad
Shane's performance was so good that some fans are even calling for him to officially become Foo Fighters' new drummer
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
