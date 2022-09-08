Ben Sorrells Brooks, Jr., 77 of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2022. Mr. Brooks was born July 8, 1945, to the late Ben Sorrells Brooks Sr. and Frances Ginn Brooks. Ben served three years in the United States Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic. Mr. Brooks worked for the DeKalb County Police Dept. as a Police/Training Officer, where he met his wife Cecilia Huff Brooks. They married on October 23, 1982. He started Northeast Georgia Environmental Service, LLC. and later worked as a project manager for his cousin, Don Brooks, at Falling Waters Construction. After retiring he spent time with his family including watching grandchildren, helping his son start his own business and serving others at First Baptist Church of Cornelia and the Cornelia Soup Kitchen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother Mae “Macie” Newman Ginn.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO