Inside the 'London Bridge' plan for the queen's death



Queen Elizabeth II d ied Thursday afternoon just hours after doctors placed her under medical supervision, noting they were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The news comes just one day after the queen was advised to rest at Balmoral Castle in Scotland until further notice, the palace said Thursday. Doctors described her condition as being “comfortable," later confirming she "died peacefully."

Elizabeth reigned over the United Kingdom since 1952, ascending to the throne when she was just 25 years old. She was crowned in 1953 when she was 27. Throughout her reign, she presided as the constitutional monarch over 15 prime ministers and outlasted 12 U.S. presidents.

Her death marks the beginning of a national period of mourning and the end of the second Elizabethan era. Here’s a look into the royal transition after the queen’s death.

“London Bridge is down”

Buckingham Palace has code names for when members of the royal family die, with several being referred to as "bridges."

“The code 'Bridges' has been around for decades,” former palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Yahoo News . “Bridges means the move from life to the hereinafter.”

The queen’s secret code name is “London Bridge,” the Guardian reported in 2017 in an article detailing Elizabeth’s funeral plans. When the queen passes, Buckingham Palace officials are to use the phrase “London Bridge is down.”

How the news will be relayed

Elizabeth’s death will first be relayed to Prime Minister Liz Truss, who will be woken with the news when it happens. The palace will proceed to announce the death to all news outlets at the same time.

News of the queen’s death is expected to be reported immediately, as all news organizations in the country, and likely worldwide, have prepared content. TV stations and newspapers will probably have experts and exclusive interviews lined up on their channels for the days following her death.

What happens next

When the queen dies, the palace will immediately begin planning the accession of her son and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Days after Charles’s accession is set into place, the Accession Council will meet to proclaim him king, and the prince will read the accession proclamation. There’s not a clear time frame for when his coronation will take place.

Then, palace officials will begin planning the queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place about 10 days after her death, according to British Heritage . Her body will lie in state at Westminster Hall in the interim, and it’s likely that large lines of people will visit her coffin to pay respects.

On the day of the funeral, the country will enter into a national day of mourning.