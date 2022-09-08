ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia active COVID-19 cases increase, no deaths reported

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases edged upward in West Virginia on Thursday, with no deaths reported for the second consecutive day. There were 1,025 new cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday’s updates from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. With other cases going off of active status, the new total Thursday was 2,764, up from 2,640 the previous day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wyoming State
wchstv.com

Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOUB

Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE

West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
connect-bridgeport.com

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes

The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
ANIMALS
wvpublic.org

Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

St. Albans student charged after gun found in backpack

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Police said a student at St. Albans High School was charged Friday with having a gun on school property. Authorities said school officials found out a student may have had a gun in his backpack. He was escorted to the school office Friday afternoon and the gun was located.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Dhhr
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
RAINELLE, WV
DC News Now

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAZ

Governor Justice calls for Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
POLITICS
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy