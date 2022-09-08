CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases edged upward in West Virginia on Thursday, with no deaths reported for the second consecutive day. There were 1,025 new cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday’s updates from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. With other cases going off of active status, the new total Thursday was 2,764, up from 2,640 the previous day.

