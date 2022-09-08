Read full article on original website
WTAP
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia active COVID-19 cases increase, no deaths reported
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases edged upward in West Virginia on Thursday, with no deaths reported for the second consecutive day. There were 1,025 new cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday’s updates from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. With other cases going off of active status, the new total Thursday was 2,764, up from 2,640 the previous day.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WOUB
Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
Metro News
Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE
West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
wvpublic.org
Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
Ramp closure to impact traffic on I-79 Monday and Tuesday
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced that there will be a ramp closure on Interstate 79 southbound at the Kingmont Road/Exit 133 off-ramp.
Metro News
St. Albans student charged after gun found in backpack
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Police said a student at St. Albans High School was charged Friday with having a gun on school property. Authorities said school officials found out a student may have had a gun in his backpack. He was escorted to the school office Friday afternoon and the gun was located.
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Education and Study.com partner to help aspiring educators earn their credentials
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has secured a partnership with the national EdTech platform, Study.com, to help aspiring teachers pass the PRAXIS exam. The exam is a requirement to earn a teaching credential in West Virginia. The project is a part of Study.com’s...
West Virginia eye doctor to pay over $900K for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against an ophthalmologist accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. According to United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington, Inc, […]
WSAZ
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
