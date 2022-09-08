Read full article on original website
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (9/12/22) at the Olney Public Library from 11:00 to...
MARGARET L. CONNOR
(ROBINSON) The funeral service for Margaret L. Connor, age 90, of Robinson, will be held Tuesday morning, September 13, at 10:30, at the First United Methodist Church in Robinson, with burial in the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Martinsville. The visitation is Monday evening, September 12, from 4:00 until 7:00, at the First United Methodist Church in Robinson. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Margaret L. Connor of Robinson.
WEEKEND FESTIVALS
(NEWTON) The 2022 Jasper County Fall Festival is this coming Saturday, beginning with the pancake breakfast at the Grace United Methodist Church from 6:00 to 10:00. The popular Parade starts at 10:00, moving along Washington Street, then the Jasper County Antique Tractor Club “Pedal Tractor Pull” at 1:00 and the Firemen’s Wall & Kids Obstacle Area set up from 1:00 to 4:00. Also the Expert Collision Car Show, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks, a Beer Garden, Fair Queen Dunking Booth, a Pumpkin Sale, Vendors on the Courthouse Lawn, and more. That’s all this Saturday, the Jasper County Fall Festival in downtown Newton.
RAILROAD CROSSING WORK IN NEWTON
(NEWTON) The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois Route 130 / Van Buren Street, at the railroad tracks just north of Decatur Street in Newton, will be closed the first of next week, Monday, September 12th to Wednesday, September 14th. The closure is necessary to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and to replace it with an asphalt crossing. While a detour will be posted, no traffic will be permitted to cross the railroad tracks during the repairs and there will be NO PARKING allowed on Wilson Street until the work is complete. All drivers should allow for extra travel time through the City of Newton at this location and obey all the barricades and detour signs next week.
BRUCE ERIC HOVEY
(OLNEY) A celebration of life for Bruce Eric Hovey, age 66, of Olney, will be held later in September. No formal services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Bruce Eric Hovey of Olney.
FLO LORRAIN BARKER
(NEWTON) The funeral service for Flo Lorrain Barker, age 87, of Newton, will be held Tuesday morning, September 13, at 11:00, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, with burial in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton. The visitation is also Tuesday morning, September 13, from 9:30 until 10:30, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Flo Lorrain Barker of Newton.
KATHRYN ANN “KATHY” (NYE) ZUBER
(DUNDAS) The funeral service for Kathryn Ann “Kathy” (Nye) Zuber, age 84, of Dundas, will be held Saturday morning, September 10, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Stringtown. The visitation is also Saturday morning, September 10, from 8:00 until service time, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Kathryn Ann “Kathy” (Nye) Zuber of rural Dundas.
