(NEWTON) The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois Route 130 / Van Buren Street, at the railroad tracks just north of Decatur Street in Newton, will be closed the first of next week, Monday, September 12th to Wednesday, September 14th. The closure is necessary to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and to replace it with an asphalt crossing. While a detour will be posted, no traffic will be permitted to cross the railroad tracks during the repairs and there will be NO PARKING allowed on Wilson Street until the work is complete. All drivers should allow for extra travel time through the City of Newton at this location and obey all the barricades and detour signs next week.

