ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth

After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin & Brusdar Graterol Scheduled For Bullpen Sessions

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen over recent weeks, their pitching staff remains without the likes of Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin. For Almonte and Gonsolin, their expected returns has been delayed due to a slower-than-anticipated recovery process. Meanwhile, Graterol appeared in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Edwin Jackson Retires

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Jackson retired after spending parts of 17 seasons in the Majors. He played for an MLB record 14 teams during that span, and last was in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers in 2019. Jackson signed a Minor League contract with the Arizona...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Treinen
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Dalton Rushing Promoted To High-A Great Lakes Loons For Midwest League Playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing was promoted to High-A Great Lakes and will be with the Loons as they open the Midwest League playoffs on Tuesday. Great Lakes had their regular season finale rained out and finished the year 76-55. The Loons went 40-26 to finish in first place of the Midwest League East division during the first half but overall came in one game behind Lake County (Cleveland Guardians) in the standings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles

Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Dealing With ‘Buildup-Related’ Shoulder Soreness

After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#Innings Pitched#Series Finale#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Triple A
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts ‘Really’ Enjoys Playing Second Base

Mookie Betts has been relatively healthy in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the exception of a three-week stint on the injured list due to a fractured right rib. Upon returning, Betts was eased back into the lineup by playing second base. The six-time All-Star came up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Padres Walk-Off Against Dodgers In Extra Innings

Nine innings wasn’t enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres following a 40-minute rain delay as the two teams went to extra innings with the Padres emerging victorious, 5-4, in walk-off fashion. The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead when Freddie Freeman hit his 18th...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park. They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy