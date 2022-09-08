Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Considers Freddie Freeman One Of ‘Best Hitters’ In MLB History
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Corey Seager in free agency this past offseason, they bolstered their lineup with the signing of Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract. Prior to the Dodgers adding Freeman to their already-talented lineup, Max Muncy was among those to advocate for his signing....
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Blake Treinen Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Treinen’s second IL stint of the season was backdated to Sept. 7, which makes Thursday,...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dustin May Struggling Against Padres Was ‘Good Lesson’
Almost nothing went right for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 7-1 loss against the San Diego Padres last Friday, which was the result of a poor start from Dustin May and offensive struggles against Yu Darvish all night. May did manage to complete five innings on 87 pitches, but...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth
After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of Cy Young Award Race
Julio Urías saw his National League-leading ERA increase ever so slightly to 2.30, but he otherwise turned in another strong start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back against the San Diego Padres. Urías allowed just two runs — on Manny Machado solo homers — as he pitched...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Perfect Game Against Cubs
On Sept. 9, 1965, Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed every bit of Koufax’s brilliance as Bob Hendley also turned in a gem that evening. Los Angeles broke through in the fifth inning of the pitcher’s duel,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin & Brusdar Graterol Scheduled For Bullpen Sessions
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen over recent weeks, their pitching staff remains without the likes of Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin. For Almonte and Gonsolin, their expected returns has been delayed due to a slower-than-anticipated recovery process. Meanwhile, Graterol appeared in...
dodgerblue.com
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Edwin Jackson Retires
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Jackson retired after spending parts of 17 seasons in the Majors. He played for an MLB record 14 teams during that span, and last was in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers in 2019. Jackson signed a Minor League contract with the Arizona...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Dalton Rushing Promoted To High-A Great Lakes Loons For Midwest League Playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing was promoted to High-A Great Lakes and will be with the Loons as they open the Midwest League playoffs on Tuesday. Great Lakes had their regular season finale rained out and finished the year 76-55. The Loons went 40-26 to finish in first place of the Midwest League East division during the first half but overall came in one game behind Lake County (Cleveland Guardians) in the standings.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles
Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
dodgerblue.com
Craig Kimbrel Remaining Dodgers Closer In Postseason Will Depend On ‘Performance’
Craig Kimbrel’s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been mired by inconsistency, and that was perfectly captured during the team’s recent series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Kimbrel blew his fourth save of the season in the second of a four-game set before...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Dealing With ‘Buildup-Related’ Shoulder Soreness
After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner Combine For 7 RBI Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lowered their magic number to clinch the National League West to four games with an 8-4 victory against the San Diego Padres, led by the bats of Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. The duo combined to drive in seven of the Dodgers’ eight runs, which began...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts ‘Really’ Enjoys Playing Second Base
Mookie Betts has been relatively healthy in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the exception of a three-week stint on the injured list due to a fractured right rib. Upon returning, Betts was eased back into the lineup by playing second base. The six-time All-Star came up...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will Smith ‘Excited’ To Play For Team USA In 2023 World Baseball Classic
Although the 2023 World Baseball Classic is still over six months away, the Team USA roster is beginning to come into shape. The Los Angeles Dodgers will be represented by Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Trea Turner. Smith was added to the roster at the end of August, and it...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dustin May Frustrated By ‘Progressively Worse’ Starts Since Returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t able to hold off the San Diego Padres in a 5-4 loss in extra innings on Friday night, and Dustin May took the good with the bad as he tries to work into form since returning from Tommy John surgery. In what was his...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Missing At Least Padres Series
When Trea Turner was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the first time this season, Gavin Lux was penciled in to start at shortstop. However, Lux was scratched due to neck discomfort returning, and he’s yet to play since Sept. 1. “I don’t know if it was...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Padres Walk-Off Against Dodgers In Extra Innings
Nine innings wasn’t enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres following a 40-minute rain delay as the two teams went to extra innings with the Padres emerging victorious, 5-4, in walk-off fashion. The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead when Freddie Freeman hit his 18th...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park. They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers
The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
