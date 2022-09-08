ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Conversation U.S.

Over-the-counter hearing aids have been greenlighted by the FDA – your local pharmacist will soon be able to sell you the device you need

After a long delay, the Food and Drug Administration issued final regulations Aug. 16, 2022, for over-the-counter hearing aids. The final rule is effective 60 days from its publication, meaning that consumers could see OTC hearing aids hitting the shelves of community pharmacies nationwide by October 2022. We are a...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Hill

Health Care — Judge rejects ObamaCare coverage for HIV drugs

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the reason for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R- N.C.) absence this week at votes. Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama had their official portraits unveiled at the White House today. The latter’s portrait captured the former first lady looking “fine,” according to her husband.   A judge in Texas…
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Congress hits home stretch renewing FDA user fee programs

Congress is entering a critical week in efforts to renew the user fees that help fund the Food and Drug Administration. The question is how much the must-pass bill will become a vehicle for other health policy priorities. Why it matters: The FDA could begin sending furlough notices to staff...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

US Gets Bolder in Probing Companies for Defrauding Government

Broader dispersion of cases filed nationally, Big Law attorney says. The Justice Department is more aggressively targeting companies that have fraudulently billed government agencies, expanding the volume and complexity of investigations that could be years away from producing results. Big Law attorneys defending cases under the Civil War-era False Claims...
U.S. POLITICS
Real Health

Patient Groups Sue U.S. Health Department Over Co-Pay Rules

Three patient advocacy groups representing people with HIV, hepatitis and diabetes filed a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that allows health insurers not to count co-pay assistance when tabulating a patient’s out-of-pocket payments. Under the current Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule, which went into effect under...
LAW
The Hill

Discriminatory profiling needs to end at Homeland Security

On his first day in office, President Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, to review their policies to ensure that they advance equity for all, including people of color and other historically marginalized groups. And this year he ordered the attorney general and the secretary of homeland security to review the Justice Department’s rules against discriminatory profiling, which are riddled with loopholes, and consider whether they should be updated.
IMMIGRATION

