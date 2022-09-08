Read full article on original website
U.S. to make it easier for low-income immigrants to secure permanent residency
The Biden administration will make it easier for low-income immigrants to become permanent U.S. residents through a new regulation in December that will mark a dramatic shift from strict Trump-era immigration requirements, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. A DHS regulation set to take effect Dec. 23 will...
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
The Texas judge, who has a history of conservative rulings that are later overturned on appeal, ruled that mandating employers to provide PrEP violated their federal religious protections.
VA to toxic-exposed veterans: File your claim now
Toxic-exposed veterans with one of the illnesses presumed to be caused by their service should immediately file their claim and visit their nearest VA Medical Center or Veterans Center to seek medical care and get into the VA medical system.
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.
Many Preventive Medical Services Cost Patients Nothing. Will a Texas Court Decision Change That?
A federal judge’s ruling in Texas has thrown into question whether millions of insured Americans will continue to receive some preventive medical services, such as cancer screenings and drugs that protect people from HIV infection, without making a copayment. It’s the latest legal battle over the Affordable Care Act,...
Over-the-counter hearing aids have been greenlighted by the FDA – your local pharmacist will soon be able to sell you the device you need
After a long delay, the Food and Drug Administration issued final regulations Aug. 16, 2022, for over-the-counter hearing aids. The final rule is effective 60 days from its publication, meaning that consumers could see OTC hearing aids hitting the shelves of community pharmacies nationwide by October 2022. We are a...
Fentanyl crisis means Biden must fix our southern border to save American lives
"American democracy only works if we choose to respect the rule of law," said President Joe Biden last week, just as he accused half the nation of being anti-American authoritarians. It’s a sign of how out of touch this administration is with the lives of people who don’t spend all...
News-Medical.net
Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Health Care — Judge rejects ObamaCare coverage for HIV drugs
Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the reason for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R- N.C.) absence this week at votes. Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama had their official portraits unveiled at the White House today. The latter’s portrait captured the former first lady looking “fine,” according to her husband. A judge in Texas…
Congress hits home stretch renewing FDA user fee programs
Congress is entering a critical week in efforts to renew the user fees that help fund the Food and Drug Administration. The question is how much the must-pass bill will become a vehicle for other health policy priorities. Why it matters: The FDA could begin sending furlough notices to staff...
bloomberglaw.com
US Gets Bolder in Probing Companies for Defrauding Government
Broader dispersion of cases filed nationally, Big Law attorney says. The Justice Department is more aggressively targeting companies that have fraudulently billed government agencies, expanding the volume and complexity of investigations that could be years away from producing results. Big Law attorneys defending cases under the Civil War-era False Claims...
Patient satisfaction surveys fail to track how well hospitals treat people of color
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect?. The questions focus on what might be termed the standard...
DHS unwinds Trump-era 'public charge' rule for immigrants
“This action ensures fair and humane treatment of legal immigrants and their U.S. citizen family members,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.
Congress must pass the Give Kids a Chance Act without delay
Restating his mission to improve cancer treatment in the U.S., President Biden said: “When we work together in America, there is nothing beyond our capacity. So let’s show the world what’s possible. Let’s show the world we’re committed.”. Today, he and members of Congress have...
Court ruling on HIV meds could have sweeping implications for preventive care
A federal court ruling that struck down required coverage of HIV prevention medication may have far more sweeping implications for whether insurers will have to continue offering a range of no-cost preventive health services. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor ruled on Wednesday that an Affordable Care...
Patient Groups Sue U.S. Health Department Over Co-Pay Rules
Three patient advocacy groups representing people with HIV, hepatitis and diabetes filed a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that allows health insurers not to count co-pay assistance when tabulating a patient’s out-of-pocket payments. Under the current Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule, which went into effect under...
LAW・
Durbin pressures FDA and HHS to crack down on e-cigarettes after delayed review
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) is pressuring the Food and Drug Administration to complete its review of e-cigarette products, arguing that prolonging the process leaves products appealing to underage teenagers on store shelves.
Discriminatory profiling needs to end at Homeland Security
On his first day in office, President Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, to review their policies to ensure that they advance equity for all, including people of color and other historically marginalized groups. And this year he ordered the attorney general and the secretary of homeland security to review the Justice Department’s rules against discriminatory profiling, which are riddled with loopholes, and consider whether they should be updated.
