WVNews

West Virginia artist is teaching and learning

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
PRINCETON, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won't forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

West Virginia offers plenty of leaf peeping opportunities in September, October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With autumn approaching quickly, the hills of West Virginia will soon be ablaze with color. According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism's 2022 fall foliage map, the first places to have peak colors will be in the Potomac Highlands region around the end of September.
TRAVEL
WVNews

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
OREGON STATE
WVNews

Marauder football conquered by Vikings, 42-6

McARTHUR, Ohio (WV News) — The Vinton County Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 first period lead and went on to defeat an injury riddled Meigs team 42-6 Friday evening at McArthur. It was the TVC opener for both teams. Meigs went into the contest with six starters out...
VINTON, OH

