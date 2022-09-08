Read full article on original website
Corridor H Parsons-to-Davis public info workshop set Monday by West Virginia DOH
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a public informational workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County. The project...
Special Session Proclamation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this …
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools sees 86 COVID-19 cases in classes this week
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County schools reported a consistently high number of COVID-19 cases — 86 — for the third week of the academic year, although there have been no outbreaks reported. Under new state guidance, 20% of a school’s enrollment must be impacted by...
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished.
West Virginia offers plenty of leaf peeping opportunities in September, October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With autumn approaching quickly, the hills of West Virginia will soon be ablaze with color. According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s 2022 fall foliage map, the first places to have peak colors will be in the Potomac Highlands region around the end of September.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
Marauder football conquered by Vikings, 42-6
McARTHUR, Ohio (WV News) — The Vinton County Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 first period lead and went on to defeat an injury riddled Meigs team 42-6 Friday evening at McArthur. It was the TVC opener for both teams. Meigs went into the contest with six starters out...
