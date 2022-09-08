Zach Wilson on knee injury: 'If it were up to me, I'd still try and play right now'

Zach Wilson won’t just be out for the Jets season opener against the Ravens on Sunday, he will miss at least the first month of the year due to a knee injury that just days ago was considered minor enough to where head coach Robert Saleh said “it’s possible” he could suit up in Week 1.

Instead, Wilson will miss nearly four weeks of the season for the second straight year to begin his NFL career.

“It's frustrating of course,” Wilson said. “You want to be healthy as much as possible. When the injury happened, I was just pissed at myself, preseason game, all that kind of stuff. You gotta be able to stay healthy…but you gotta do what you gotta do.

“You hope for the best and get to the doctor as quick as you can…I think for what the injury was, I think it’s very optimistic to get back and still be able to play football the way I want to this year.”

Wilson suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in preseason action, and now is likely out until Week 4. Saleh says the team wants “to do right by him” and proceed with caution, but Wilson, who has no plans to change his playing style despite the injury, would be suiting up on Sunday if he had a say in it.

“Of course that was the goal. If it was up to me, I would try and still play right now,” Wilson said. “But listening to my doctors, whatever clearance they can give me, sort of going week by week, staying in touch with them, that’s what I’m gonna go off.”

