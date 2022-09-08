ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets lesson for Corey Davis from last season? 'Don't play like we did last year'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Corey Davis was asked on Wednesday if there were any takeaways from last season that could help this year’s Jets, and the wide receiver gave a blunt answer.

“Don't play like we did last year,” Davis said.

It’s a fair lesson, as Gang Green won just four games last season and had the seventh fewest total yards per game in the league. Their 18.2 points per game was fifth worst in the NFL, and their rushing yards per game was sixth worst.

Safe to say, Davis isn’t taking much else from last year.

“I’m not really focused on last year,” Davis said. “I’m focused on Week 1.”

