ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

Artists take to 3rd Ave for the Downtown Art Walk

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTSqx_0hn4gTpB00

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce brought local artists together to display their works and sell them to pedestrians passing through the Third Avenue Business District on Saturday.

The walk is also made possible by the Frederick Galleries of Spring Lake, which exhibits some of the artists’ work who participated in the event throughout the year.

The goal of the Downtown Spring Lake Art Walk is to connect guests to artists and supporters of the arts who are committed to the town’s creative spirit, like Spring Lake artist Terry Groark.

Much of the art Ms. Groark displayed at her table came from over 22 years of running the Arteffects Gallery, which used to be in Spring Lake before they closed the location; however, they still sell their photos and jewelry from home.

“We had the gallery, which I guess was my post-motherhood career and that lasted for 22 years. You know, framing is hard when your hands start to hurt when you get old. We live here in town, so we’re still chamber members because we have an at-home business now, and we love to do these events,” said Ms. Groaok.

Much of Ms. Groark’s art captured cultural elements of Spring Lake, including coasters that displayed Art Deco tiles from Spring Lake’s Beach Pavilions.

“They’ve now renovated the two pavilions, the North End pavilion and the South End pavilion. The North End was about four or five years ago. Just last year, they renovated the South End pavilion. I had taken the pictures early on in the mid-80s when the tiles were in perfect condition before they got beat up,” said Ms. Groark.

The Spring Lake Historical Society has preserved many of the Art Deco tiles from those pavilions, but Ms. Groaok’s coasters are based on pictures from when they were in much better condition. To see their Art, go to ArteffectsGallery.com.

The Art Walk featured not only veteran artists who have been painting their whole life, but also new artists who brought unique ideas to their tables, like Wall resident Lee Commer.

“I think of my art as being colorful and, and happy, inspired from different things. People love nature, traveling and sea life, so I just started painting that stuff on wood, and I figured I would also put them on bags because of the recent ban in stores,” said Ms. Commer.

Ms. Commer’s art can be seen on her Instagram account @artfullee_created, which she uses to market her work to local stores.

The Art Walk featured paintings of different sizes and styles, like the work of Manasquan native Elizabeth Barker, who displayed large post-impressionist depictions of boardwalks and other memories from her childhood in Monmouth County. Ms. Barker has taught painting for 18 years at Kids Art Studio, located in Sea Girt.

“My art will fluctuate a lot of times. I’ll do beach scenes, flowers and boardwalks, but also a lot of art inspired by New York City. I mean, there are a lot of subjects here to paint with the culture and colors of the Jersey Shore,” said Ms. Barker.

Ms. Barker’s art can be seen on her Instagram @_elizabethbarker.

Residents can meet these artists again for the next art walk, which is scheduled for the same day as the Spring Lake Italian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. Artists interested in participating can call 732-974-0376 or email artwalk@springlake.org for information and applications.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Jane Magovern’s Playground in Belmar NJ

When you’re on a mission to visit as many playgrounds as you can over the summer sometimes that means the weather doesn’t always cooperate. It was a rainy day when we visited Jane Magovern’s Playground in Belmar, but even the rain couldn’t hide the fun that exists at this fantastic Belmar playground.
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Lake, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
City
Sea Girt, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick finishes the season with ‘End of Summer’ food truck festival

EAST BRUNSWICK – Friends and families gathered outside the Brunswick Square Mall near Rt. 18 to close out the final month of summer break with food and music. Hosted by Mega Bite Events, the all-day festival saw scores of visitors enter the End of Summer Food Truck & Music Fest on Sept. 3. The sectioned off space allowed attendees to browse the selection of 15 food vendors and numerous small business booths. Adding to the ambience were live performances by multiple bands and a myriad of kid-friendly games and activities for all ages.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Tinton Falls, NJ USA

I had just arrived at the animal hospital and was waiting for my pet to be called into the exam room when I found my heart that needed a home. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this beautiful little heart tucked among some decorative plants near the bench I was sitting on. As you can imagine, being at an animal hospital is not the place you want to be with your pet and many of the people there were consumed with worry about their pets and some were feeling sad as they prepared to say goodbye. What a wonderful place to find this heart filled with caring and kindness. It made me feel better and made my heart happy. Thank you to the kind soul who left it there, I hope you find out that your heart found a home and that it inspired me to join this community. Thank you to the maker of the original heart that needed a home and thank you to those who found the heart and continued to grow and spread this gift of kindness and joy that the world so sorely needs. May the kindness you have shown be returned to you <3.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Studio#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Frederick Galleries#Beach Pavilions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

After 280 years, does N.J.’s oldest restaurant still hold up? | Review

When The Black Horse Tavern and Pub opened in 1742, Mendham wasn’t yet a town, New Jersey wasn’t yet a state and America wasn’t yet a country. The original owner, Ebenezer Byram, constructed the two buildings (one a colonial house, the other a barn) when he noticed travelers passing through the area en route to Morristown, Trenton and Philadelphia.
MENDHAM, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore

Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy