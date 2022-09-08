ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two killed, one hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Park; police looking for suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for whoever shot three people in a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them. According to officials with the Hollywood Park Police Department, officers responded to Rose Bistro along San Pedro Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after gunfire was reported. Two unidentified victims were found dead, and a third was taken to a local hospital.
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Motorcyclist loses control at race, crashes

SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after losing control during a race Saturday and sliding across multiple lanes. At 11:15 a.m., during a race on Babcock Road, a motorcyclist driving a Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid across two lanes, according to San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace

DALLAS (AP) - After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at the age of 16, she made it her mission to make sure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him got to other people who needed them. After struggling to find an organization...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Driver of sedan killed in early-morning crash with 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver of a sedan is dead following a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
