Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
'I want him found' | Mother of missing teen continues search on southeast side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing earlier this month. According to a missing person bulletin, Adriel Luis Salazar was last seen on the 400 block of Orchard Road on September 3. He was wearing a black tank top, black basketball shorts and all black Nike Air Force Ones.
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
Schertz man drunkenly punches and kicks police officers early Sunday morning, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A group of Schertz police officers sustained minor injuries when an "apparently intoxicated" man assaulted them while he was being detained early Sunday morning, officials say. Officers responded to FM 78 and River Road on the east side of Schertz shortly before 2 a.m. after hearing...
Two killed, one hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Park; police looking for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for whoever shot three people in a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them. According to officials with the Hollywood Park Police Department, officers responded to Rose Bistro along San Pedro Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after gunfire was reported. Two unidentified victims were found dead, and a third was taken to a local hospital.
KSAT 12
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Motorcyclist loses control at race, crashes
SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after losing control during a race Saturday and sliding across multiple lanes. At 11:15 a.m., during a race on Babcock Road, a motorcyclist driving a Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid across two lanes, according to San Antonio Police.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
weareiowa.com
Two teens being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Two teens remain hospitalized in San Antonio and four suspects are facing charges after a prolonged disputed devolved into gunfire at Uvalde Memorial Park, according to local authorities. One of the victims has been identified as 18-year-old Bruce Brown, and is in stable condition. Another unidentified...
Man accused of leading authorities on chase following armed robbery
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after committing an armed robbery and stealing a vehicle, leading authorities on a pursuit, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened Friday afternoon in Dilley, Texas, which is far southwest of the San Antonio area. Authorities said the...
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whips teen while holding baby and shoots girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to investigate a robbery and assault after a man pistol-whipped a teen boy and shot his girlfriend Sunday. At 1:45 a.m., South patrol officers responded to an apartment complex, at the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, for a robbery. According to...
KLTV
Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace
DALLAS (AP) - After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at the age of 16, she made it her mission to make sure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him got to other people who needed them. After struggling to find an organization...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
foxsanantonio.com
Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom
SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Two men hospitalized after shooting at each other near apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition and another is in stable after they shot at each other in a parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday near Aquarius and VFW Boulevard on the city's south side. Police...
Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
KSAT 12
Driver of sedan killed in early-morning crash with 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver of a sedan is dead following a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.
