Patriot Night set for Sept. 16 at the plaza

SEA GIRT — The community is invited to attend Patriot Night, being hosted by the Sea Girt Police Department on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the plaza.

Members of the police department, fire department, lifeguards, EMT, public works and borough administration will be present at the event all afternoon to greet attendees.

Children and adults will have the opportunity to see the equipment that helps each of the officials to do our jobs.

“I hope a lot of people come, it’s a perfect event to entertain the kids and bring the community together,” said Mariam Savaria, president of the Sea Girt Elementary Parent Teacher Organization [PTO].

There will be free food provided by Ray’s Cafe, cotton candy and a kid’s coloring contest.

During the event, the PTO will be holding its raffle fundraiser for a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 to benefit the Sea Girt Elementary School and Red Sneakers for Oakley, a nonprofit organization with the mission of raising awareness for children with food allergies.

“That’s been really important to our community and to the school,” said Ms. Savaria of the nonprofit organization is close to the heart of those in the community.

