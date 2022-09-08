ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Kentucky-Florida matchup headlined by Richardson encore

By MARK LONG
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD0EY_0hn4g8cP00

Anthony Richardson dazzled a packed Swamp in Florida’s season opener, delivering more feel-good moments than anyone honestly could have expected.

Long runs, precise throws, broken tackles, clutch plays, a whirly-bird 2-point conversation , the go-ahead touchdown. It was a breakout performance for a hometown kid who’s suddenly become one of the hottest players in college football.

Now everyone is wondering: What will he do for an encore?

Richardson and the 12th-ranked Gators have a chance to prove their 29-26 victory over then-No. 7 Utah was no fluke when they host No. 20 Kentucky (1-0) to begin Southeastern Conference play Saturday night.

“Everything you want in a quarterback, he has,” Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall said of Richardson. “He’s got a rocket for an arm. If he wants to throw it across the entire field, he can do that. Just ask him, he’ll throw it a hundred yards.”

Richardson threw for 168 yards, ran for 106 more and three scores, and, most importantly, played turnover- and sack-free football against the Utes.

Sure, there was one third-down throw that should have been picked, but not even detail-oriented coach Billy Napier could do more than nitpick.

“A little jittery early on, made a few mistakes, but, ultimately, he operated well,” Napier said. “He’s his own worst critic now. He’s going to watch the film three times and tell you everything he could have done better, but he rose to the occasion is what I would say. ... I saw a guy who is prepared behind the scenes, is a product of his work, and it showed up.”

Florida was rewarded for its season-opening upset with a rare rise from unranked to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

“Onto the next because, you’ve got to beat them to keep going up,” center Kingsley Eguakun said. “And if you don’t, you know what happens. … At the end of the day, we’ve got to go handle business.”

Kentucky handled penalty-prone Florida last season in a 20-13 win in Lexington thanks partly to returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown. That loss was the start of Florida’s freefall — dropping six of nine to end the season — that led to Dan Mullen’s dismissal and Napier’s arrival.

The Wildcats have enjoyed more coaching stability than Florida in the past decade, with Mark Stoops entering his 10th season. They pulled away from Miami (Ohio) in the second half of their opener to win 37-13 at home. Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw an interception and was sacked four times.

Levis, who was mostly a non-factor against the Gators last year and considered a first-round NFL draft pick in 2023 along with Richardson, expressed disappointment with his season-opening performance.

“We don’t need him to put that kind of pressure on himself,” Stoops said. “We love and respect his drive and motivation, and that’s obvious. But there also can be added pressure when the expectations go high on him.

“We just need him to be him. He is very driven and playing at a very high level.”

RARE MATCHUP

This is an unusual matchup for Kentucky and Florida: It's just the fourth time in 73 meetings that both teams are ranked. The Gators won two of the previous three, coming out on top in 1998 and in 2007, while Kentucky’s win came in 1950.

Florida and Kentucky have played every year since 1967. The Gators won 31 straight before splitting the last four.

UNDERMMANED CATS

Kentucky will be without running back Chris Rodriguez for the second straight game and also could be without super senior linebacker Jordan Wright again. Rodriguez, the team’s leading rusher with 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, and Wright are dealing with off-the-field issues that are out of Stoops’ control.

“There’s layers to this that I’ve been advised I can’t comment on it,” Stoops said. “It’s not that I’m trying to hide things from you, but the players have rights and things of that nature with this situation.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Dan Mullen
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy