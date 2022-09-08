Read full article on original website
Wortham book signing set for Sept. 24 at Paris Public Library
Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr., often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street.
Sunny with a high of 86 today || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Paris Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy
The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. They were not able to host one in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The academy is for anyone that is interested in getting to know the internal functions of the Police Department and to get to know the officers. Once you have graduated from the academy, you will have the opportunity to join the CPA alumni and help the officers with different projects. The alumni have saved the citizens of Paris several thousand dollars in overtime expenses over the past 10 years.
Julia DeAnn Nicholson Hatch || Obituary
A memorial service has been set for Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Danny Ray Walker and Rev. Duane Hamil officiating. Julia DeAnn Nicholson Hatch, 41 formerly of Brookston, passed away August 23, 2022, at her home near Warsaw, Missouri. A memorial service has...
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 8, 2022
BLACK, WILLIAM VAUGHDRE – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED); CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE (25 COUNTS) TINER, CHRISTOPHER ERIC – INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY. HOSKINS, MANDY SUE – DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200. PINA, KEITHAN LARRY – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; DEADLY CONDUCT. TONEY, JERRY...
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 9, 2022
Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 8, 2022. Paris Police met with the victim of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 P.M. on September 8, 2022. The 74 year old victim reported that he had received a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company and was advised that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 9)
Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 Thursday afternoon. The 74-year-old victim reported receiving a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company, and they informed him that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
Threat prompts lockdown at Hugo school
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — A "verbal threat" prompted the lockdown of Hugo Middle School on Thursday morning. "Out of an abundance of caution - we have locked down Hugo Middle School in order to conduct a search," Hugo Public Schools said in a statement posted to Facebook at 8:07 a.m. "This action was brought about due to a verbal threat. We take the safety of our students seriously and will continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our students. We will notify you when the search is complete and lockdown is lifted."
Hopkins County Booking
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail. Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also...
One Shot At Party In Commerce
Hunt County deputies received a 911 call about a disturbance at a party in the 5800 block of Hwy 11 in Commerce where shots had been fired and one person had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was flown to a trauma center in undisclosed condition. At last report there not been arrest and the investigation is continuing.
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 8, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Cole,Sean Hadley – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Gaffney,William Charles – FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released. Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)
Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound
This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
