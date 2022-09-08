Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
thezebra.org
Get Tickets by Monday for AHS’s Elegant Gala
ALEXANDRIA, VA – The American Horticultural Society (AHS) is planning “A Great American Garden Party” on Sept. 17 at its beautiful River Farm home on the Potomac River in Mount Vernon to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Zebra is excited to be a Media Sponsor of the Black...
“I really felt as if I’d lost a grandmother:” Virginia tea shop becomes place to honor Queen Elizabeth
BERRYVILLE, Va. — In Berryville, Virginia, a British tradition is observed every day: tea. “Today we have our regular afternoon tea, we have two seating's,” explained Allison Ritter, the owner of the Tea Cart, an English-styled restaurant and gift shop. “We serve three-course meals, single course meals, as well as unlimited flavors and bottomless pots of tea.”
thezebra.org
Lena’s Oasis Bids Fond Farewell to Alexandria
Alexandria, VA Lena’s Oasis, 401 E. Braddock Rd., provided a safe place during the storm of the Covid pandemic. After two years, the Oasis is closing its tropical paradise. The city permits that allowed this haven to open expire at the end of September and the Yates have decided not to renew them.
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 9 – September 11
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Fun and free outdoor movie night at Van Dyck Park!. Masks are encouraged. Please bring blankets and (low) chairs for seating. JeanFest22. September 10, 2022. Town Green: 12:00pm-5:00pm. Jammin’ Java:...
theburn.com
Sheffield Furniture closing at Dulles Town Center mall
Another major tenant is moving out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling. Signs are up that Sheffield Furniture & Interiors is closing its store there. Sheffield Furniture has been a fixture at the mall since around 2009. Before that, it was a Danker Furniture showroom. Shoppers may recall that Sheffield has a separate outside entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the former PF Chang’s locations.
Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches
September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
alxnow.com
These two popular Alexandria art festivals are just around the corner
Fall is art season in Alexandria. Two popular art festivals are on the horizon — the 20th Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival on September 17 and 18, followed by Art On The Avenue on October 1 in Del Ray. Both festivals draw tens of thousands of visitors to...
WTOP
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
restonnow.com
Vertical farm ‘Beanstalk’ opens in the Town of Herndon
At area Harris Teeter locations, leafy greens, herbs and vegetables trace their roots to Beanstalk, a new vertical farm in the Town of Herndon. Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 2-9 RestonNow.com September 9, 2022 at 3:35pm. ass=”l-card l-card-recent c-card–post”> Countywide, News Town of Herndon police officers gathered...
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
WTOP
Stafford restaurant facing backlash after special 9/11-themed menu
A country club restaurant in Stafford County, Virginia, is facing backlash after posting a special menu featuring entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks last week. The menu labeled “Seafood Sunday” at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford included dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip.
fox5dc.com
Stafford County restaurant's 9-11 themed menu causing a stir
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 9/11-themed seafood menu is causing a stir in Virginia and beyond. The menu – which has since been taken down – was posted by The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour restaurant in Stafford County. It featured items like "Freedom Flounder," "Pentagon Pie," "First Responder Flatbread," and a drink called the "Remember-tini."
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
Washingtonian.com
Overlook Rock Creek Park in This Stunning Six-Bedroom Tudor
Fabulous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Forest Hills Tudor at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Rock Creek Park. This home has been lovingly updated and renovated, transforming a classic Tudor with modern amenities while maintaining the original warmth and charm. The main level features large living and dining rooms,...
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
thedcpost.com
National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s First Flip’d by IHOP Sets Opening Date
In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster. The restaurant has now set an opening date of Tuesday, September 20th per Google that was confirmed by Downtown Silver Spring.
Washington Examiner
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.
90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
