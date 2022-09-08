ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

click orlando

Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy shot and killed an armed man Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 10630 Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to a “suicidal adult male” at the residence who was armed with a rifle.
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Threat against Lyman High School in Longwood deemed not credible

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A threat posted on social media against Lyman High School in Longwood has been deemed noncredible, school officials said early Monday. Seminole County Public Schools said the person who made the threat was identified. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was ‘cruel prank,’ police...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward. The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

17-year-old boy dies after being found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after he was found shot Friday night in an Orlando neighborhood, police said. According to a news release, officers responded to the Lake Mann Estates area around 10:59 p.m. after a caller advised they heard gunshots and observed a vehicle parked on Domino Drive.
click orlando

Man arrested more than a year after Orlando crash killed 2

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who deputies said was behind the wheel of a car that took off from a traffic stop and caused a deadly crash in Orlando has been arrested more than a year after the wreck. Eddie King, 49, was booked Thursday into the Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL

