Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A shooting scare on Friday at Mainland High School that turned out to be a false alarm drew scores of Daytona Beach police officers to the campus, who found nothing after each room in every building was searched. According to a police statement issued Sunday...
Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home. Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and...
Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy shot and killed an armed man Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 10630 Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to a “suicidal adult male” at the residence who was armed with a rifle.
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Arabian Place shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Police have identified the man as De’Vonta Sheldon Mathis, 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators also said the suspect, Marquis Jarrod Henderson,...
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
Man dies after shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. at Arabian Place regarding a shooting. OCSO said that once police arrived, they found an...
‘In their memory:’ Central Florida firefighters don gear, climb stairs in tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attacks
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the 10th year now, many Orlando firefighters on Sunday climbed 110 floors at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers. Orlando Fire Lt. Bassel Ibrahim organized the effort. “I never imagined it being this...
Threat against Lyman High School in Longwood deemed not credible
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A threat posted on social media against Lyman High School in Longwood has been deemed noncredible, school officials said early Monday. Seminole County Public Schools said the person who made the threat was identified. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was ‘cruel prank,’ police...
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
Father, son wanted in Lake Helen wedding reception beating arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County men whom deputies say severely beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding on Sept. 3, have been arrested. Deputies said Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night.
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Volusia County, road shut down
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Volusia County, road shut down. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection...
Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward. The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10...
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
17-year-old boy dies after being found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after he was found shot Friday night in an Orlando neighborhood, police said. According to a news release, officers responded to the Lake Mann Estates area around 10:59 p.m. after a caller advised they heard gunshots and observed a vehicle parked on Domino Drive.
Man arrested more than a year after Orlando crash killed 2
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who deputies said was behind the wheel of a car that took off from a traffic stop and caused a deadly crash in Orlando has been arrested more than a year after the wreck. Eddie King, 49, was booked Thursday into the Orange County...
'Pervert': Florida condo president allegedly hid a camera in a plant to spy on guests, police say
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Florida president of a condominium association turned himself in on Tuesday for allegedly hiding a camera in a flower pot in the master bedroom of a luxury beach apartment, capturing two people in "various stages of undress," authorities said. Robert Orr, 59, was booked on...
