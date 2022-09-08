ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now

Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
AURORA, NY
localsyr.com

Elton John gives fans the thrill of a lifetime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert. Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Music

In Focus: COIN make an appearance at The New York State Fair

COIN, a band of three, put on quite the show on September 3rd at The New York State Fair. The group, formed back in 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee as an indie pop/alternative rock band, includes lead vocalist and keyboardist Chase Lawrence, drummer Ryan Winnen and bassist Zach Dyke. The band...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Witty Wicks hosts event for first day of school

CAMILLUS — Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop, a locally owned gift store specializing in all-natural soy candles and unique gifts and home products, has announced a shopping event for local parents to come together on the first day of school. The store hosted Moms on the Grind on...
CAMILLUS, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
Buddy Holly
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Westernville Tornado Film Screening Set for Saturday

The recovery from this hardship brought the residents together in unimaginable ways. The Oneida County History Center will host a premier of The Westernville Tornado documentary, on Saturday, September 10th, at 2 pm. OCHC volunteer Dennis Dewey produced the film in partnership with the Westernville Historical Society. Dewey, who also...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Was a beloved Christmas poem born in Constableville?

CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house...”. Everyone knows the words to the classic poem. But you may not know that “all through the house” likely references Constable Hall in Constableville. “It was built by a man named...
CONSTABLEVILLE, NY
TheHDRoom

Where to Watch Syracuse vs UConn Football Free Without Cable

A 2-0 start to the 2022 college football season should be in the cards for the Syracuse Orange (1-0) as heavy favorites over the UConn Huskies (1-1) in Week 2. Their game kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT start time on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) channel.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
SYRACUSE, NY

