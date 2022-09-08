Read full article on original website
Related
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
localsyr.com
Elton John gives fans the thrill of a lifetime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert. Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.
Robert Papaleoni, 1947-2022: Talented drummer, respected TV producer, self-taught chef
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. To Syracuse’s music scene, Robert “Bob” Papaleoni was known for his versatile drumming chops, a musician equally adept at playing light pop, progressive rock or backing Las Vegas-style show bands.
NYS Music
In Focus: COIN make an appearance at The New York State Fair
COIN, a band of three, put on quite the show on September 3rd at The New York State Fair. The group, formed back in 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee as an indie pop/alternative rock band, includes lead vocalist and keyboardist Chase Lawrence, drummer Ryan Winnen and bassist Zach Dyke. The band...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocket Man Elton John jets into JMA Wireless Dome to say farewell to Syracuse (review, photos)
Elton John could have shown up to the Dome with just a piano and sprinkle of sequins, and 38,000 people still would have bought tickets. But that’s not Elton John. The British pop giant brought a full band and a massive video production to the packed JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, complete with confetti canons, a floating piano and many, many sequins.
Witty Wicks hosts event for first day of school
CAMILLUS — Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop, a locally owned gift store specializing in all-natural soy candles and unique gifts and home products, has announced a shopping event for local parents to come together on the first day of school. The store hosted Moms on the Grind on...
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
Actor Lou Ferrigno visits Syracuse organization helping people in deaf community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When he’s not on a movie set, Lou Ferrigno enjoys playing a supporting role by supporting people who are deaf and hard of hearing like him. “They see what I’ve done, where I came from. That deaf people, hard of hearing can be good or better than most people. Because myself, […]
$1,275,000 home in Spafford: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
170 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 29 and Sep. 2. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial in the Town of Spafford that sold for $1,275,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
newyorkalmanack.com
Westernville Tornado Film Screening Set for Saturday
The recovery from this hardship brought the residents together in unimaginable ways. The Oneida County History Center will host a premier of The Westernville Tornado documentary, on Saturday, September 10th, at 2 pm. OCHC volunteer Dennis Dewey produced the film in partnership with the Westernville Historical Society. Dewey, who also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Was a beloved Christmas poem born in Constableville?
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house...”. Everyone knows the words to the classic poem. But you may not know that “all through the house” likely references Constable Hall in Constableville. “It was built by a man named...
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Syracuse vs UConn Football Free Without Cable
A 2-0 start to the 2022 college football season should be in the cards for the Syracuse Orange (1-0) as heavy favorites over the UConn Huskies (1-1) in Week 2. Their game kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT start time on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) channel.
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a trip to feed chickens in Cleveland earned a Syracuse homebody a surprise $1 million (well, maybe)
It has been said that a photo is worth a thousand words. That might be true, but the above photo, which appeared in the Syracuse Sunday Herald on June 4, 1922, might have been worth $1 million dollars to its subject, Charles Prosser.
CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
