ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Little Buffalo Festival will return this year: When and how to enjoy the free event

The Little Buffalo Festival will be back this year, following two years of canceled events due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held once more at 1579 State Park Road Newport, with hours from noon-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. The free attractions will include live music, dance, comedy and juggling performances, as well as poetry readings, workshops, demonstrations and children’s activities. There will also be vendors available for food sales.
NEWPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
WGAL

One World Festival held in Lancaster

The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
abc27.com

Harrisburg pays off $125 million debt after 25 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fulfilling a pledge that the City of Harrisburg would soon be debt-free, Harrisburg hit a major milestone. According to a release, Harrisburg signed off on the final scheduled series of debt payment requirements dating back to December of 1997. On Friday, Sept. 9, an $8.4...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
LITITZ, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy