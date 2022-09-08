Read full article on original website
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Peaches? Here's Where to Pick Them This Month [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
Little Buffalo Festival will return this year: When and how to enjoy the free event
The Little Buffalo Festival will be back this year, following two years of canceled events due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held once more at 1579 State Park Road Newport, with hours from noon-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. The free attractions will include live music, dance, comedy and juggling performances, as well as poetry readings, workshops, demonstrations and children’s activities. There will also be vendors available for food sales.
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so. The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey. New this year, Jim...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
One World Festival held in Lancaster
The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Harrisburg pays off $125 million debt after 25 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fulfilling a pledge that the City of Harrisburg would soon be debt-free, Harrisburg hit a major milestone. According to a release, Harrisburg signed off on the final scheduled series of debt payment requirements dating back to December of 1997. On Friday, Sept. 9, an $8.4...
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
