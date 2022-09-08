Read full article on original website
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
Dallas’ State Psychiatric Hospital Will Have 100 Pediatric Beds
Children’s Health will lead a 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital to serve children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a collaboration between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The pediatric unit will add to the 200...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth Rated Among Top Physical Rehab Centers
Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth has been rated among the top physical rehabilitation centers in Texas by Newsweek magazine, according to annual rankings produced in partnership with Statista Inc., a global market research firm. The publication ranked Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth, a partnership between LifePoint Health and...
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
Texas Medical Board suspends doctor connected with 'compromised' IV bag investigation at North Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the license of a Baylor Scott & White doctor connected to its investigation into a 'compromised' IV bag that caused a death and serious heart complications. The doctor, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, was suspended Thursday after the board determined...
Attorney: More come forward with claims of emergencies during routine procedures after reports of 'compromised' IV bag found at Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — The number of people who have experienced severe, life-threatening medical emergencies while undergoing routine surgical procedures at a North Dallas surgery center is growing, WFAA has learned. Attorney Bruce Steckler now represents five people who had surgeries at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located at...
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
Local Animal Shelters Reaching Capacity Seek Help
Dallas-area animal shelters are asking the public for help as capacity is filling up. Many shelters are reporting higher than usual numbers of animals coming into shelters, while adoptions have dropped significantly. The ASPCA says that as many as 23 million U.S. households adopted a dog or cat during the...
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
Save the Date: Districtwide College Fair and HBCU Experience will take place September 21st in Southern Dallas
Dallas ISD will host its annual Districtwide College Fair for all high school seniors and juniors on Wednesday, September 21st, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, Texas 75232. Students and parents will receive admission and financial aid information from over 170...
Comments / 0