fox7austin.com
East Travis County rollover crash leaves 2 kids, 3 adults hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people, including two children, are hospitalized after a serious crash in East Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash occurred around 4:49 p.m. on September 11 on Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road near the Travis County Expo Center. First responders arrived and found one...
KENS 5
4th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl
The fourth grader died over the summer. Four students in Hays County have died due to fentanyl overdoses.
CBS Austin
Autopsy reveals another student dies due to Fentanyl overdose in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright sent a letter to parents this evening regarding a fourth fentanyl overdose in Hays County. The autopsy reports a fourth student death earlier in July, which shows fentanyl as the cause of death of a 15-year-old student. Tim Savoy...
KVUE
Another Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl
Authorities in Hay County say they've linked another teenager's death to a fentanyl overdose. School officials plan to do more about the ongoing crisis.
Hill Country school district marks fourth fentanyl-related death this semester
The student was 15 years old.
Arrests made in Hays County fentanyl investigation, initiatives announced
Federal agents are partnering with local law enforcement to address the fentanyl overdose situation in Hays County.
Comal ISD says alleged racist incident against Hays HS volleyball players 'cannot be verified'
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said allegations that students from Canyon High School shouted racist taunts at Hays High School volleyball players during a match could not be verified through the school district's investigation. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother...
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
CBS Austin
Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
12-year-old arrested after threat at Lockhart Junior High
Investigators said the girl "confessed" and she is now facing terroristic threat charges, which Lockhart Police said is a felony.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drunkenly attacking, injuring Schertz officers, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is behind bars after Schertz police said he attacked officers and resisted arrest after he was found intoxicated on the side of a road overnight. The incident happened around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of FM 78 and River Road. Police initially received...
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after deputies find over $187K worth of narcotics in West Side home, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after Bexar County deputies found over $187,000 worth of illegal substances, cash and guns in his West Side home. Ryan Harper, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at his residence in the 200 block of Mallow Grove.
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
KVUE
Austin man takes 15-year plea deal for murder after fatal 2020 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man took a 15-year plea deal on Wednesday for a first-degree murder charge relating to a fatal shooting in 2020, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Andre Lashon Ross, 46, admitted to being guilty of killing Marc Allen...
fox40jackson.com
Texas deputies arrest 2 in $43K drug bust, including active gang member: authorities
Texas deputies arrested two people, including an active gang member, during a drug bust last month, authorities said Wednesday. The drug bust happened on Aug. 19 in San Antonio after an organized crime task force executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of Beryl Cove, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
KWTX
Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted baby out of San Antonio. Seylah Turner, 1, was last seen at 4 a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18. Seylah Turner is described as a...
KSAT 12
Woman dies more than a week after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after attempting suicide in her cell at the Bexar County Jail on the morning of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office. The BCSO said an officer discovered 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez was attempting to kill herself around 10:28 a.m. The officer immediately responded by using a cutting tool to help the woman down.
