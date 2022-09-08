ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

East Travis County rollover crash leaves 2 kids, 3 adults hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - Five people, including two children, are hospitalized after a serious crash in East Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash occurred around 4:49 p.m. on September 11 on Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road near the Travis County Expo Center. First responders arrived and found one...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted baby out of San Antonio. Seylah Turner, 1, was last seen at 4 a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18. Seylah Turner is described as a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

