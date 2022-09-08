The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this summer, but it may be time for them to make their move. Sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel reported this week that the Bucks are among the possible suitors for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The report adds that the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors are also interested in trading for Clarkson.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO