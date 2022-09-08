Read full article on original website
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Blake Masters, Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, attempts pivot to the center
Less than a month after winning the Arizona GOP Senate primary with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Blake Masters is softening his language on controversial issues like abortion, gun control, immigration— and even the 2020 election. His campaign website no longer describes him as "100% pro-life" and...
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Washington Examiner
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before
Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Ted Cruz says every 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is biding their time until the former president formally weighs in on running again: 'The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides'
Ted Cruz says nobody knows what Donald Trump really plans to do regarding a 2024 presidential run. Until they do, playing it safe beats being sorry.
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Trump initially 'promised' the Secretary of State role to Giuliani but changed his mind after hearing 'negative stories' about the ex-New York City mayor: book
"He fashioned himself ... as this statesman even though he didn't have five minutes experience with foreign policy," Andrew Kirtzman said of Giuliani.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
NBC News
'I just I don’t recognize that party anymore': Independents in Ariz. sour on GOP ticket
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Washington Post reports FBI agents discovered document describing foreign government’s nuclear capabilities after search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to people familiar with matter. ... NBC News hasn’t been able to confirm the report, and the Justice Department declined to comment. ... President Biden hosts the Obamas at the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits. ... Steve Bannon expects to face state indictment in New York. ... And Trump-backed candidate wins the Massachusetts gubernatorial primary, the AP projects.
A bipartisan Biden drops recent ‘MAGA’ rhetoric during groundbreaking stop in Ohio
With less than nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, President Biden returned to Ohio – home to a crucial Senate showdown - to showcase the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he’s promoted as evidence his administration’s economic policies are working. "It's time to...
Meet Christina Bobb — former OAN presenter, 2020 election denier, and Trump's latest attorney to face legal trouble
Bobb, a former presenter for the far-right One America News network, is now embroiled in Trump's legal battle over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
Washington Examiner
Pat Toomey stays out of Pennsylvania governor's race
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) still refuses to endorse the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, a supporter of former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims. At a campaign event for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee for the Senate seat Toomey will vacate when he retires in January, Toomey...
CNBC
Biden assails 'Trumpies' in visits to key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans, the extreme right and Trumpies" on Monday, pitching his Labor Day appeals to union members he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. "The middle class built America," Biden told a workers' gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. "Everybody knows...
Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday’s groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains. Biden, a major force behind the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to suburban Columbus to take a victory lap just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to the Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They’re competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the past decade. Ryan attended the event but raised questions in interviews about whether he thinks Biden should pursue re-election in 2024. Vance did not attend. The president, in his speech, thanked Ryan for his leadership without mentioning his Senate candidacy, choosing instead to emphasize that the Intel plant serves as a model for a U.S. economy that revolves around technology, factories and the middle class.
It Didn’t Start with Trump: The Decades-Long Saga of How the GOP Went Crazy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In May, during an Aspen Institute conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the audience, “I want the Republican Party to take back the party, take it back to where you were when you cared about a woman’s right to choose, you cared about the environment…This country needs a strong Republican Party. And we do. Not a cult. But a strong Republican Party.” Her comments echoed a sentiment that Joe Biden had expressed during the 2020 campaign: If Donald Trump were out of the White House, the GOP would return to normal and be amenable to forging deals and legislative compromises.
Democrats seek to revert Ohio to swing state status
Democrats are eyeing several races in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections, seeking to revert the Republican stronghold to its swing state status.
Trumpier than Trump
Some GOP candidates are softening their rhetoric and scrubbing their campaign websites of hardline positions as the midterms get closer. But Doug Mastriano is running a much different playbook in the Pennsylvania governor's race, one of the most important contests in the nation. Driving the news: He has doubled down...
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
