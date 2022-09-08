ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Benzinga

President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

'I just I don’t recognize that party anymore': Independents in Ariz. sour on GOP ticket

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Washington Post reports FBI agents discovered document describing foreign government’s nuclear capabilities after search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to people familiar with matter. ... NBC News hasn’t been able to confirm the report, and the Justice Department declined to comment. ... President Biden hosts the Obamas at the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits. ... Steve Bannon expects to face state indictment in New York. ... And Trump-backed candidate wins the Massachusetts gubernatorial primary, the AP projects.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pat Toomey stays out of Pennsylvania governor's race

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) still refuses to endorse the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, a supporter of former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims. At a campaign event for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee for the Senate seat Toomey will vacate when he retires in January, Toomey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday’s groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains. Biden, a major force behind the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to suburban Columbus to take a victory lap just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to the Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They’re competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the past decade. Ryan attended the event but raised questions in interviews about whether he thinks Biden should pursue re-election in 2024. Vance did not attend. The president, in his speech, thanked Ryan for his leadership without mentioning his Senate candidacy, choosing instead to emphasize that the Intel plant serves as a model for a U.S. economy that revolves around technology, factories and the middle class.
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

It Didn’t Start with Trump: The Decades-Long Saga of How the GOP Went Crazy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In May, during an Aspen Institute conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the audience, “I want the Republican Party to take back the party, take it back to where you were when you cared about a woman’s right to choose, you cared about the environment…This country needs a strong Republican Party. And we do. Not a cult. But a strong Republican Party.” Her comments echoed a sentiment that Joe Biden had expressed during the 2020 campaign: If Donald Trump were out of the White House, the GOP would return to normal and be amenable to forging deals and legislative compromises.
POTUS
Axios

Trumpier than Trump

Some GOP candidates are softening their rhetoric and scrubbing their campaign websites of hardline positions as the midterms get closer. But Doug Mastriano is running a much different playbook in the Pennsylvania governor's race, one of the most important contests in the nation. Driving the news: He has doubled down...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

