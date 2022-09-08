ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

Video credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the attack Wednesday, but the incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The video shows a man park his Nissan in the lot behind the building and follow a woman and her kids into the store. He is seen grabbing the woman’s necklace, punching her and fleeing.

Detectives are asking anyone who might recognize the man to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS (8477).

VJD
3d ago

Get him! If he did it to a mother with children…..he will do it to anyone. Turn the loser in family members!

concerned American Steve
3d ago

It’s a cultural and behavioral issue. We’ll need to start in elementary schools, churches and at home. This guy is already a loss to society!

Arthur Woods
2d ago

it looks like it was a plant hit on the woman, why did he wait until she came and parked her car, and he was waiting for that person too show up, he was on the phone talking with someone, and then followed her into the store and only went after her necklace why is that.???

