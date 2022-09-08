ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmarva Power's rate increase plans draw heat from state, feds

By Dwight A. Weingarten, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
One of the Eastern Shore’s largest electric providers has plans to raise the rates for companies and consumers, but the Maryland agency that represents residents is pushing back against the hikes.

Delmarva Power & Light has about 208,000 electric customers in Maryland, across 10 Eastern Shore counties. The utility is seeking to raise rates by $37.5 million over three years to pay for investments in infrastructure and customer service, according to a multiyear rate plan.

Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power, said the additional spending will lead to better service.

“Investments in the local energy grid means significant improvements in the quality of service we are providing our customers,” Anthony stated in a release earlier this year.

The independent state agency that represents Maryland’s residential consumers of electricity before the Public Service Commission disagreed with the company’s projection.

“Delmarva Power’s proposal eliminates performance risks and the incentive for the utility to perform more efficiently and keep costs low for consumers,” said David Lapp, an attorney with the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, in a release.

The Maryland Office of People's Council is an independent state agency that represents residential consumers of electric, natural gas, telecommunications, private water and certain transportation matters before the Public Service Commission, federal regulatory agencies, and the courts.

How much may my electric bill increase?

As proposed, the rate change would result in a bill increase of roughly $3.50 for a typical residential customer during the first two years. The proposed per month bill increase would be $4.37 in the third year, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission.

Virtual public hearings are planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Delmarva Power’s website, and requests to speak at the first hearing are accepted through the state's Public Service Commission until noon Friday, Sept. 9.

Companies such as Walmart have petitioned to intervene, as their operating costs could be affected by the electric company’s decision to raise rates.

Delmarva Power is the third Maryland utility to file a “multiyear rate plan” after a 2020 order from the Public Service Commission allowed the change. The first two, Baltimore Gas and Electric and Pepco, are also owned by the Illinois-based Exelon Corp., which owns Delmarva Power.

People’s Counsel Lapp said the multiyear rate plans reduce the incentives for companies to keep costs down, as the plans are based on projections that include capital investments.

“It makes it a lot harder later to argue that those investments were not the right investments to be made,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

Delmarva Power before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

While the issues are separate, the scheduled public hearings before the Maryland Public Service Commission come days after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Delmarva Power’s proposed rate increase of about $13.9 million for transmission facilities was not shown by the company to be “just and reasonable.”

A hearing may occur if a settlement is not reached in the case. Lapp, of the Office People’s Counsel, indicated the case may appear before a settlement judge first. A spokesperson for Delmarva Power said the ultimate outcome depends on the settlement discussions.

“We look forward to continuing discussions with all parties, including the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, to reach a settlement in this proceeding,” Zach Chizar, a spokesperson for Delmarva Power, wrote in an email.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

Washington Examiner

Metro announces name changes to five stations

Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland Reporter

Former Hogan campaign donors gave nearly four times as much to Democratic gubernatorial candidate as Republican nominee

ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from Hogan’s former financial supporters...
MARYLAND STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts drivers will no longer get full 12 months when they are late on inspections following RMV rule change

Massachusetts will adopt a new policy on vehicle inspections come November, officials announced Thursday. Historically, vehicles were affixed with a sticker for the month their last inspection occurred. For example, if your sticker expired in September, but your car was inspected a month later, the new sticker would carry a “10,” for October.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
MARYLAND STATE
