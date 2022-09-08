Read full article on original website
Bryan/Delta @ Archbold Boys Golf
WAUSEON – Archbold became the front runner in the NWOAL led by Cahle Roth’s 35 (-1) to get wins over Bryan and Delta. Luke Rosebrook, Charlie Jones, and River Ryan each posted 41s to round out the scoring for the Bluestreaks. Noah Huard of Bryan was second overall...
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
Bryan @ Archbold Football
ARCHBOLD – The Bluestreaks recovered from an early 7-0 deficit with 28 straight points including a score from their special teams to grind out a 28-14 win over Bryan. With Bryan leading 7-0, Archbold running back would get Archbold on the board with a one-yard TD run to tie the game 7-7.
High School Sports Roundup For September 8, 2022
PETTISVILLE – Benicio Torres and Manuel Gante had two goals each with Torres also adding an assist as Wauseon blanked Pettisville 5-0. Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig; Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres. Pettisville (1-4) – no statistics. Evergreen 10 Northwood...
Patrick Henry @ Swanton Football
SWANTON – Patriots quarterback Nash Meyer was 18/21 for 279 yards and two touchdowns to help Patrick Henry to a convincing win at Swanton to start NWOAL play. Landon Johnson was the top pass catcher for the Patriots with nine grabs for 149 yards. Camron Kirtz led the Bulldogs...
MONTPELIER PARKS & RECREATION BOARD: Board Approves Ethan Adams’ Eagle Scout Project
PARK BOARD MEETING … Nick Ramos (left) and Becky Semer (right) get ready to vote on Ethan Adams' request for $1,500 for an Eagle Scout project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Parks and Recreation Board meeting from September 7 began with the call to order.
North Baltimore @ Hilltop Football
WEST UNITY – Hilltop scored twice in the first half and then leaned on their defense to secure their first win since 2019, snapping a 22-game losing streak. The Cadets held North Baltimore to 126 yards of offense, forced three turnovers, and were able to hold the Tigers (1-3) to 0/11 on third down.
Liberty Center @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Liberty Center put up 20 points in the opening quarter and Tigers defense forced four Wauseon turnovers as they rolled to a 40-6 win at Harmon Field. The Tigers set the tone by taking the opening kickoff and going 54 yards on 16 plays ending with quarterback Zane Zeiter scoring from a yard out on second and goal to make it 7-0.
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Liberty Center Blasts Wauseon 40-6 In League Opener
WAUSEON – Liberty Center put up 20 points in the opening quarter and Tigers defense forced
Wauseon @ Pettisville Boys Soccer
PETTISVILLE – Benicio Torres and Manuel Gante had two goals each with Torres also adding an assist as Wauseon blanked Pettisville 5-0. Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig; Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres. Pettisville (1-4) – no statistics. View all images...
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: New Employees Welcomed; Concerns Heard Regarding Internet
NTERNET COMPLAINT … Well known Bryan resident, JB Orendorff, presented concerns at September 6, 2022 meeting, from city internet customers who are not getting good service ever since BPA stopped offering cable. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Autumn Chase reside
Northwood @ Edon Football
EDON – Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and threw three touchdown passes to help Edon defeat Northwood for the first time ever in football 34-14. “I think I’m getting better each week, getting more comfortable with our wide receivers,” Sapp said. “The (offensive line) has really stepped up, too, giving me more time to throw.”
WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Resolution To Create New Village Position
HARDWORKING HORSESHOE … Gathered for the September 8, 2022 Village Council meeting, going around from the left were Wastewater Manager Randy Mahlman, West Unity Little League President Todd Gerig, Chief J.R. Jones, Village Administrator Josh Fritsch, Solicitor Katie Rakes, Village Clerk Sara
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Edon Football Gets First Ever Win Over Northwood
EDON - Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and t
