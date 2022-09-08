ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, OH

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan/Delta @ Archbold Boys Golf

WAUSEON – Archbold became the front runner in the NWOAL led by Cahle Roth’s 35 (-1) to get wins over Bryan and Delta. Luke Rosebrook, Charlie Jones, and River Ryan each posted 41s to round out the scoring for the Bluestreaks. Noah Huard of Bryan was second overall...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café

AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan @ Archbold Football

ARCHBOLD – The Bluestreaks recovered from an early 7-0 deficit with 28 straight points including a score from their special teams to grind out a 28-14 win over Bryan. With Bryan leading 7-0, Archbold running back would get Archbold on the board with a one-yard TD run to tie the game 7-7.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For September 8, 2022

PETTISVILLE – Benicio Torres and Manuel Gante had two goals each with Torres also adding an assist as Wauseon blanked Pettisville 5-0. Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig; Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres. Pettisville (1-4) – no statistics. Evergreen 10 Northwood...
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montpelier, OH
State
Ohio State
Montpelier, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Archbold, OH
Archbold, OH
Obituaries
thevillagereporter.com

Patrick Henry @ Swanton Football

SWANTON – Patriots quarterback Nash Meyer was 18/21 for 279 yards and two touchdowns to help Patrick Henry to a convincing win at Swanton to start NWOAL play. Landon Johnson was the top pass catcher for the Patriots with nine grabs for 149 yards. Camron Kirtz led the Bulldogs...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

North Baltimore @ Hilltop Football

WEST UNITY – Hilltop scored twice in the first half and then leaned on their defense to secure their first win since 2019, snapping a 22-game losing streak. The Cadets held North Baltimore to 126 yards of offense, forced three turnovers, and were able to hold the Tigers (1-3) to 0/11 on third down.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Liberty Center @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON – Liberty Center put up 20 points in the opening quarter and Tigers defense forced four Wauseon turnovers as they rolled to a 40-6 win at Harmon Field. The Tigers set the tone by taking the opening kickoff and going 54 yards on 16 plays ending with quarterback Zane Zeiter scoring from a yard out on second and goal to make it 7-0.
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Liberty Center Blasts Wauseon 40-6 In League Opener

WAUSEON – Liberty Center put up 20 points in the opening quarter and Tigers defense forced ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local news coverage dates back to the 1870s! This long term success is due to readership support from those that have subscribed and/or purchased newspaper copies at local stores. Without this support, we would be unable to send our writers and photographers out into our communities to bring forth the news you care about the most, local news. Thank you for supporting our family-owned and local Williams & Fulton County area resident operated newspaper!
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon @ Pettisville Boys Soccer

PETTISVILLE – Benicio Torres and Manuel Gante had two goals each with Torres also adding an assist as Wauseon blanked Pettisville 5-0. Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig; Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres. Pettisville (1-4) – no statistics. View all images...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Northwood @ Edon Football

EDON – Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and threw three touchdown passes to help Edon defeat Northwood for the first time ever in football 34-14. “I think I’m getting better each week, getting more comfortable with our wide receivers,” Sapp said. “The (offensive line) has really stepped up, too, giving me more time to throw.”
EDON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Until September#Montpelier High School
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Edon Football Gets First Ever Win Over Northwood

EDON - Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
EDON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy