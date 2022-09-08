Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School’s latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district’s first stem lab are ready for students!. “As I always say, it’s all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
wtvy.com
Troy University accountant program named after Enterprise business owner
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business. The school’s accounting program will officially be named the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. Carr is a founding partner of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPA’s and Advisors in Enterprise.
Andalusia Star News
Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO
Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
The Extra Point: Northside Methodist vs. Pike County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Bulldogs of Pike County are taking the trip down US-231 to take on the Knights of Northside Methodist. This is the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Knights. Northside Methodist is 2-1 on the 2022 campaign but is trying to get back in the win column after falling to Opp […]
Military veteran saves 2 women from burning home in south Alabama
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was “just instinct to do the right thing.” His quick action resulted in two women being evacuated safely from an Enterprise home engulfed in flames. The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Mary Griffin, whose Bellwood Road...
lowndessignal.com
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
wdhn.com
The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
Andalusia Star News
Bobcats hold on for hard-fought win over Providence Christian, 20-14
Opp built a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter and withstood a late surge from Providence Christian for a 20-14 region win at home Friday night. Providence started on offense but quickly went three and out. Opp only needed two plays for the first score. Gray Jennings threw an 11-yard pass to Robbie Gafford for a first down to the visiting 44. Jennings found Zeb Green open around the left side for a 44-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good and left the score 6-0 with 9:05 to go in the opening quarter.
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
CBS Sports
How to watch Troy vs. Alabama A&M: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
wdhn.com
Bond hearing for Coley McCraney pushed to November
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — There was another pushback in regards to the Coley McCraney case. MccCraney was scheduled to appear in a court room Thursday afternoon to see if he’s granted a bond after being in jail for three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls...
wtvy.com
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
Andalusia Star News
Eagles use strong running game for region win at McKenzie, 25-20
Mason Anderson had four touchdowns as Pleasant Home rallied from an early deficit and topped McKenzie 25-20 on the road in a big region contest Thursday night. “We are so proud of the effort and resilience of our players. It was a hard-fought physical game by both teams. We had some game-defining plays by a couple of our key players who stepped up when it mattered the most. We wanted to improve on our turnovers and penalties and did that tonight. We had a number of guys who were injured, and they pushed through tonight for us. We know we still have a long tough road ahead and will continue to strive for improvement,” Head Coach Cody Sellers said.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA Director says folks in low-lying areas need to always be vigilant during heavy rain
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva is known as the “City of Two Rivers”, and high water is often on the minds of local officials and area responders. With the possibility of heavy rains over the next 24 hours, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith always prepares for the worst, but hopes for the best.
getthecoast.com
Helicopter lands at Crab Island
Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
