ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community

PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School’s latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district’s first stem lab are ready for students!. “As I always say, it’s all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
PINCKARD, AL
wtvy.com

Troy University accountant program named after Enterprise business owner

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business. The school’s accounting program will officially be named the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. Carr is a founding partner of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPA’s and Advisors in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO

Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers

WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andalusia, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Andalusia, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WDHN

The Extra Point: Northside Methodist vs. Pike County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Bulldogs of Pike County are taking the trip down US-231 to take on the Knights of Northside Methodist. This is the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Knights. Northside Methodist is 2-1 on the 2022 campaign but is trying to get back in the win column after falling to Opp […]
PIKE COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

The need for home health services is rising

As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Credit#College Board#The University Of Alabama#K12#Highschool#Straughn High School#Wel
wtvy.com

Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GEORGIANA, AL
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
wdhn.com

The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Andalusia Star News

Bobcats hold on for hard-fought win over Providence Christian, 20-14

Opp built a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter and withstood a late surge from Providence Christian for a 20-14 region win at home Friday night. Providence started on offense but quickly went three and out. Opp only needed two plays for the first score. Gray Jennings threw an 11-yard pass to Robbie Gafford for a first down to the visiting 44. Jennings found Zeb Green open around the left side for a 44-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good and left the score 6-0 with 9:05 to go in the opening quarter.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Bond hearing for Coley McCraney pushed to November

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — There was another pushback in regards to the Coley McCraney case. MccCraney was scheduled to appear in a court room Thursday afternoon to see if he’s granted a bond after being in jail for three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Samson man to admit he exploited children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
SAMSON, AL
Andalusia Star News

Eagles use strong running game for region win at McKenzie, 25-20

Mason Anderson had four touchdowns as Pleasant Home rallied from an early deficit and topped McKenzie 25-20 on the road in a big region contest Thursday night. “We are so proud of the effort and resilience of our players. It was a hard-fought physical game by both teams. We had some game-defining plays by a couple of our key players who stepped up when it mattered the most. We wanted to improve on our turnovers and penalties and did that tonight. We had a number of guys who were injured, and they pushed through tonight for us. We know we still have a long tough road ahead and will continue to strive for improvement,” Head Coach Cody Sellers said.
ANDALUSIA, AL
getthecoast.com

Helicopter lands at Crab Island

Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy