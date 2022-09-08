ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Pittsfield, MA
Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Pittsfield, MA
Education
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lester Holt
theberkshireedge.com

Vigil in Great Barrington remembers victims of drug overdose

Great Barrington — International Overdose Awareness Day took place on Wednesday, August 31. According to its website, the event is part of a campaign to end drug overdoses and to remember those who died. A candlelight vigil for those who have been lost was held at the South County Recovery Center. Residents, along with people who are still in recovery, were part of the vigil.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#School Shooting#K12#Herberg Middle School#Nbc National News#Robb Elementary School
WUPE

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WUPE

LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager

All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager. According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
PALMER, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy