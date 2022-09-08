ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
MLive

Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker

IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Houghton beating now facing murder charge

HOUGHTON, MI— A Houghton man faces a murder charge, after the man he’s suspected of beating died of his injuries. The 24-year-old L’Anse man passed away from injuries he received in the September 1 incident near the Arbor Green apartment complex. Luke Kreider, 19, of Houghton was...
HOUGHTON, MI

