EDON – Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and threw three touchdown passes to help Edon defeat Northwood for the first time ever in football 34-14. “I think I’m getting better each week, getting more comfortable with our wide receivers,” Sapp said. “The (offensive line) has really stepped up, too, giving me more time to throw.”

EDON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO