WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools embarks on long-range feasibility/facility study, invites the community to learn more
Elkhart Community Schools invites the public to a community meeting on Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30pm, at Elkhart High School, 2608 California Road, to share information about the district’s long-range feasibility/facility study being conducted in collaboration with School IQ and Sitelogiq, INC. After an extensive search and interview process,...
hometownnewsnow.com
County Clerk Speaks Out Against Move by Commissioners
(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens is speaking out against a recent move by county commissioners. At their regular meeting on September 7, Commissioners Sheila Matias and Rich Mrozinski were the deciding votes in a decision to assume control of a mobile voter registration bus. Their resolution was to establish a process for use of the mobile voter unit for promoting voter registration and applications for absentee voting and early voting, if needed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Approval for Massive Battery Factory Delayed
(St. Joseph County, IN) - County approval for a proposed battery manufacturing facility near New Carlisle has been postponed. Ultium Cells, partnering with General Motors, hopes to build a 2-million-square-foot electric car battery plant on over 600 acres along State Road 2. The St. Joseph County Council was set to...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage beefs up ordinance penalizing property owners for excessive police calls
The city of Portage is looking to crack down on owners of properties that see a large amount of criminal activity. The city council Tuesday tightened its existing ordinance outlining the penalties for excessive police calls. Police Chief Michael Candiano said the bulk of the problem stems from a few...
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
hometownnewsnow.com
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
hometownnewsnow.com
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident
(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
portagenorthernlight.com
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.
WNDU
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
WWMTCw
Van Buren County farmers out hundreds of dollars after rows of crops get mowed down
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County farmers woke up to find rows of crops mowed down, costing them hundreds of dollars, they said. It’s a battle over 12 feet of land. A 1951 state law allows road commissions to mow 12 feet from the edge of...
abc57.com
SWAT called to situation near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A SWAT situation began Sunday around 9 a.m. near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. The scene cleared around 1:30 p.m., and police say that the suspect involved was apprehended without incident. Police say that the situation...
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
