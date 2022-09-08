(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens is speaking out against a recent move by county commissioners. At their regular meeting on September 7, Commissioners Sheila Matias and Rich Mrozinski were the deciding votes in a decision to assume control of a mobile voter registration bus. Their resolution was to establish a process for use of the mobile voter unit for promoting voter registration and applications for absentee voting and early voting, if needed.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO