Bridgman, MI

95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools embarks on long-range feasibility/facility study, invites the community to learn more

Elkhart Community Schools invites the public to a community meeting on Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30pm, at Elkhart High School, 2608 California Road, to share information about the district’s long-range feasibility/facility study being conducted in collaboration with School IQ and Sitelogiq, INC. After an extensive search and interview process,...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

County Clerk Speaks Out Against Move by Commissioners

(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens is speaking out against a recent move by county commissioners. At their regular meeting on September 7, Commissioners Sheila Matias and Rich Mrozinski were the deciding votes in a decision to assume control of a mobile voter registration bus. Their resolution was to establish a process for use of the mobile voter unit for promoting voter registration and applications for absentee voting and early voting, if needed.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Approval for Massive Battery Factory Delayed

(St. Joseph County, IN) - County approval for a proposed battery manufacturing facility near New Carlisle has been postponed. Ultium Cells, partnering with General Motors, hopes to build a 2-million-square-foot electric car battery plant on over 600 acres along State Road 2. The St. Joseph County Council was set to...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Parts Maker Coming to La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident

(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
portagenorthernlight.com

Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall

The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
WNDU

Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
WWMTCw

Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...

