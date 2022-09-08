Read full article on original website
Related
‘On The Come Up’: Paramount Sets Theatrical Day & Date With Pic’s Streaming Debut After TIFF Premiere – Update
Updated: In the wake of Sanaa Lathan’s world premiere of On the Come Up here at TIFF, the pic is getting a limited theatrical release in the top 50 markets nationally in sync with its Friday, Sept. 23 Paramount+ drop date. Previews start on Thursday, Sept. 22. Said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, “We’re thrilled to share this incredible adaptation of Angie Thomas’s moving novel with audiences everywhere, across multiple platforms. Seeing Sanaa Lathan’s visionary direction and watching the remarkably talented Jamila C. Gray and the rest of the cast light up the screen, viewers will see what we already know: that this is...
TIFF Deal Logjam Loosening? ‘The Blackening’ Scares Up Three WW Offers For Horror-Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: After a weekend in which distributors launched a salvo of great films into awards season, what about the acquisitions market? Here’s one that ought to sale by today or tomorrow. Sources said that the MRC horror-comedy The Blackening has three offers on the table for world rights, encompassing both theatrical distributors and streamers. The Tim Story-directed film had its world premiere Saturday, September 10 at 11:59p at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, and it was by all accounts a raucous event. MRC Film is selling with Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins, who is also a producer. Scripted by Tracy Oliver and...
Comments / 0