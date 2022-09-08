Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model

Eve Jobs arrives at the EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Eve Jobs joked the new iPhone 14 isn't very different from Apple's previous model.

Steve Jobs' daughter posted a meme about the new phone on Instagram on Wednesday.

Apple released details about the new iPhone 14 series during it event on Wednesday.

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs, appeared to take a jab at her late father's company on Wednesday.

24-year-old Jobs posted a meme on Instagram that joked the iPhone 14 — introduced during Apple's "Far Out" event on Wednesday — is eerily similar to the previous smartphone model.

"Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," the popular meme reads. The meme shows a man holding up a shirt that is identical to the one he is wearing.

Eve Jobs posted on Instagram poking fun at the iPhone 14. Instagram

A spokesperson for Apple did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs. She is an accomplished equestrian and a Stanford University graduate. She's also signed with DNA Model Management, the same agency that represents Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkoswki.

In a biography of Steve Jobs, Walter Isaacson described her as a "strong-willed, funny firecracker." He wrote that Steve Jobs said he could envision her running Apple one day or even becoming president of the United States.

Jobs typically posts to her over 300,000 followers about her modeling career or equestrian wins, but her jab at Apple is especially poignant. Critics have said in the past that the tech company has lost some of its innovative prowess since Jobs left in 2011 and Tim Cook took over as CEO.

"Apple lost the ability to bring out products that could revolutionise a market," Tech industry analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group said on the 10-year anniversary of Steve Jobs' death. "They became a financially-focused company very effective at milking its faithful users," he added.



The iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The series looks much the same as the previous model on the outside, but has several new software features , including better cameras and a faster internal chip. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also missing the iPhone notch.