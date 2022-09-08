Questions from former JU runners go unanswered

Good morning,

This summer, allegations from some former JU runners about what they called a toxic environment under their coach made the rounds on social media.

The news spread more rapidly in part because one of the runners who raised concerns about coach Ron Grigg ultimately took her own life.

Reporter Emily Bloch started trying to find out what the women runners said happened during their time on the team and what the university did in response to any concerns they heard.

You can read the full report here: Name-calling, toxic diet culture: Past JU track students question former coach's methods, school's response.

***

Another big story this week comes from reporter David Bauerlein, who reminds us of when about five or six years ago JEA spent about $34 million to buy land for the construction of solar farms.

The idea was to make JEA a star among Southeast utilities, David reported.

Well, JEA never broke ground on the property and has since parted ways with EDF Renewables.

You can the full story here: JEA's solar outlook darkens as solar farms fail to get built after $34 million land buy.

***

Construction work should have begun months ago on the restoration of the Laura Street Trio, David Bauerlein reported in this other story. But work still hasn't started.

So, he dug into the project to understand the delays.

Here's the full story: Laura Street Trio restoration in downtown Jacksonville mired in delay and frustration.

***

Another delay we're reporting this week is the move of the USS Orleck to the Shipyards.

While there have been some changes with the project, the public will soon be able to tour the retired Navy Destroyer, according to reporter Hanna Holthaus.

Here's the full story: USS Orleck's Shipyards move delayed indefinitely, but retired Navy ship will soon open to public.

***

Finally, cue the Brady Bunch theme song, as community editor Anne Hammock puts it.

A home on Jacksonville's Westside, with its 1970s decor, that has caught the attention of the internet.

That's in large part because the home made it on the Zillow Gone Wild social media account.

Take a look for yourself: 'Time Capsule Alert': Perfectly preserved mid-'70s Westside home wins social media.

