ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Lovers Key State Park beach reopens after getting 'all clear' from Health Department

By Amy Bennett Williams, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

After a fecal contamination scare that closed Lovers Key State Park for five days, the water has been rated “good” by the Florida Department of Health.

The banner announcing the closure on the park web page has been replaced with the good news: “BEACH REOPENING ... Recent water sampling by the Florida Department of Health confirmed that the beach at Lovers Key State Park is safe for swimming.”

The beach fully reopened Thursday, the department says.

Rangers on Sept. 3 spotted something smelly in the water, and in “an abundance of caution,” according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman, the agency closed the park until the water could be tested.

Water quality answers: Do you have questions about the Lovers Key water quality closure? We have some answers

Lovers Key mystery: Scientists weigh in on unidentified floating objects

When the park’s administration sent samples of the substance in the water to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation for identification, the consensus was that it was manatee poop , something that does contain bacteria, but generally appears to be no threat to human health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gexCl_0hn4bTe800

Aquatic biologist and Save the Manatee Club President Pat Rose said in his nearly half a century of experience of humans swimming with manatees, he’d never heard of illness caused by their droppings. Manatees frequent the Lovers Key area, sometimes in large mating groups, as happened this summer, when a breeding herd was hanging out off Bonita Beach, just south of Lovers Key.

Whenever there's such "robust ... vigorous activity, there will be releases," Rose told The News-Press on Wednesday.

Caution about water contamination by fecal bacteria makes sense — all warm-blooded mammals have enteric bacteria in their digestive tracts. High counts signal fecal contamination, and some enteric bacteria are linked to health problems.

Best known for gastrointestinal woes, they also can also cause upper respiratory illness, fever, eye infection, rashes, earaches and infected cuts, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But whatever was in the water this past weekend had dissipated sufficiently to warrant the good rating Thursday, and park staff “look forward to welcoming visitors back,” the website announced.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lovers Key State Park beach reopens after getting 'all clear' from Health Department

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Government
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Health
Bonita Springs, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Health Department#Lovers Key State Park#All Clear#Enteric Bacteria#Travel Destinations#Save The Manatee Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy